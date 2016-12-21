Katie Couric is returning to the anchor desk at NBC’s “Today” — for a one-week stint as co-host.

Couric will reunite with “Today’s” Matt Lauer” during the week of Jan. 2. She will fill in for Savannah Guthrie, who is on maternity leave following the birth of her son earlier this month.

Couric became household name during her tenure as co-anchor of “Today’ from 1991 to 2006. Much of that run was alongside Lauer. She left NBC in 2006 to take the helm of “CBS Evening News.”

More recently, Couric hosted a syndicated talk show distributed by Disney in 2012 and 2013, and she also did some work for ABC News. She’s been global news anchor for Yahoo since 2014, focusing on interviews and newsmaker features.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the news of Couric’s guest-hosting stint.