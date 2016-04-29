Joy Reid will return to hosting duties on MSNBC when she gets a new weekend perch on the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet.

Reid, who had hosted an hour Monday through Friday for parts of 2014 and 2015, will host a new show that airs between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday and Sunday on MSNBC. This show fills the time slot formerly held by Melissa Harris Perry, who parted ways with the network in a very public fashion over disagreements about being pre-empted for breaking news.

Reid will tackle the important topics of the week and tap a rotating panel of journalists to explore how the issues shape the national discourse. The program will premiere next Saturday, May 7 .

“MSNBC viewers crave not only the facts, but also in-depth discussion and analysis from a range of perspectives,” said MSNBC President Phil Griffin, in a prepared statement. “There is no one better equipped than Joy to lead this new project, and create a place for the kind of unique discussion our audience has come to expect.”

“Saturday and Sunday mornings will be a place to talk politics and do good journalism while bringing diverse, smart, and accomplished voices to the table,” Reid said in a statement.

Reid was named a correspondent at the network after her program, “The Reid Report,” was cancelled following a decision to shift the network away from progressive-themed news programming and tilt it more toward breaking news. Her show followed one anchored by Ronan Farrow, and both were replaced by live coverage anchored by Thomas Roberts.

Reid is a former talk radio producer and host for Radio One and a former managing editor of theGrio.com, a daily online news and opinion site aimed at African-American audiences.