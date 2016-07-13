Jose Diaz-Balart, the veteran Telemundo and MSNBC anchor, will take the reins of the Saturday-evening edition of “NBC Nightly News,” NBC News said Wednesday.

Balart will continue to anchor his Telemundo programs, “Noticiero Telemundo” on weeknights and “Enfoque con José Díaz-Balart” on Sunday mornings, but will cede his anchoring duties on MSNBC to NBC News correspondent Craig Melvin. Diaz-Balart will start his new duties officially August 6, ending NBC’s use of a rotation of hosts since Lester Holt moved from anchoring “Nightly” on weekends to the weekday editions. Diaz-Balart has been a member of that group, which has also included Kristen Welker and Thomas Roberts.

The new role will essentially mean that Diaz-Balart will host top news programs on two different broadcast networks – and use two different languages. He will also be on the job seven days a week, anchoring from both Miami and New York City, depending on the program.

“This is a significant moment for the broadcast and a true testament to José’s many talents,” said Janelle Rodriguez, NBC News’ senior vice president of editorial, in a prepared statement. “José has anchored nearly half of the Saturday broadcasts since joining the rotation in November – and we’re thrilled that he’ll officially join our top-notch lineup with Lester Holt on weeknights and Kate Snow on Sundays.”

Diaz-Balart is expected to have a hand in some MSNBC efforts, said Phil Griffin, the network’s president, in a statement. The anchor will “contribute regularly to special reports and major events for both NBC News and MSNBC – starting with the Republican and Democratic national conventions where he will anchor on-the-ground live coverage,” Griffin said.

Díaz-Balart began his career in 1984, and is recognized as one of the most prominent voices in Hispanic journalism in the United States. His achievements include being the only journalist to serve as news anchor on two national television networks in Spanish and English on the same day for an entire season. He has received the George Foster Peabody Award and the Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia University Award, among other honors.