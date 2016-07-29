Fox has renewed WWE star John Cena’s competition series “American Grit” for a second season, the network announced Friday.

Season one of “America Grit” ended June 9. The show, hosted by Cena and produced by Leftfield Pictures, features competitors split off into teams led by military veterans and engaged in contests of strength. The season finale drew a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 in Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers.

Producers are also casting now for season two. To nominate a potential contestant, go to FindYourStrengthCasting.com.

David George, Brent Montgomery, Adam Sher, Will Nothacker and Simon Thomas serve as executive producers of “American Grit.” Cena is also an executive producer on the show. This month, Cena hosted to the 2016 ESPY Awards on ABC. On July 31, he will co-host the 2016 Teen Choice Awards with Victoria Justice.

In addition to “American Grit,” Leftfield Pictures produces “Pawn Stars,” “Alone,” “Counting Cars,” “Blue Collar Backers,” “Buddy’s Family Vacation” and “Cutting It: In the ATL.” The company’s recent specials include “Billy the Kid: The New Evidence” with Kevin Costner, and “Brain Surgery Live” with Mental Floss