Joan Rater and Tony Phelan Extend Overall Deal at CBS Television Studios

CREDIT: Courtesy of Joan Rater/Tony Phelan

Husband-and-wife writing duo Joan Rater and Tony Phelan have inked an overall deal with CBS Television Studios, extending their current pact through the summer of 2018, Variety has learned.

The ex “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunners created the upcoming CBS legal drama “Doubt,” which stars Katherine Heigl and Laverne Cox.

Under the terms of their new two-year deal, Rater and Phelan will continue to serve as showrunners and executive producers on “Doubt,” while supervising and developing new projects.

Rater and Phelan were on “Grey’s Anatomy” for nine seasons. They ran the show for their last three years, before they departed for an overall deal at CBS in summer 2013.

“Doubt” was originally ordered to pilot for the 2015-2016 season. The drama was re-developed for the 2016-2017 season for which it landed a series order. It will debut midseason on CBS.

Rater and Phelan are repped by UTA and attorney David Fox at Myman Greenspan.

    Husband-and-wife writing duo Joan Rater and Tony Phelan have inked an overall deal with CBS Television Studios, extending their current pact through the summer of 2018, Variety has learned. The ex “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunners created the upcoming CBS legal drama “Doubt,” which stars Katherine Heigl and Laverne Cox. Under the terms of their new two-year deal, Rater […]

