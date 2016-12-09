HBO is developing a space series with power-producer J.J. Abrams, Variety has confirmed.

“Glare” is an hourlong drama series exploring the colonization of another planet. Other than that short description, no other details have been released.

Abrams will executive produce with Ben Stephenson and Javier Gullón, who is the writer on the project.

Currently in early development, “Glare” has secured a script deal. Warner Bros. Television, where Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions is based, is producing the potential series.

“Glare” is the latest collaboration between HBO and Abrams, who is an executive producer on the premium pay cabler’s hit, “Westworld,” which just wrapped its first season and has been renewed for a second round that will bow in 2018.

For Abrams, the project is his latest in the premium television space. The “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” director was an executive producer on Showtime’s short-lived Cameron Crowe series “Roadies,” and is also an EP on Hulu’s James Franco drama “11.22.63.” For Gullón, “Glare” marks his first-ever TV project.

With “Game Of Thrones” coming to an end in the distant future after its eighth season, HBO is looking for its next mega-hit. “Westworld” is on that route, but a sci-fi series like “Glare” could also fill the “GOT” void in the coming TV seasons.