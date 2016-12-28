If you watch “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” you know that the late-night host is a big fan of “The Bachelor.” This season, he’s taking his super-fandom to a whole new level.

Kimmel will host a primetime special dedicated to “The Bachelor” on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m., immediately after the Season 21 premiere of the dating show on ABC. The special is titled “Jimmy Kimmel Live: Here for the Right Reasons.”

That same night, in lieu of an original episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” at 11:35 p.m., the late-night series will air as a repeat of the primetime special.

No details have been released regarding the primetime special, but insiders say it will be full of original “Bachelor” content with reaction to the premiere episode, plus Kimmel’s picks of the final four and winner prediction. No word on interview subjects, but “The Bachelor” frontman typically sits down with Kimmel, following the season premiere, and since the late-night show will re-broadcast the special, it’s safe to assume leading man Nick Viall will show up.

Kimmel — who’s hosting the 2017 Oscars — has been a longtime supporter of “The Bachelor,” which is no doubt welcomed by his network, ABC. The comedian has a popular “Jimmy Kimmel Live” sketch, “The Baby Bachelor,” featuring pint-sized fictional contestants, and he frequently features favorites from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” franchise on his show.

The Kimmel special is not the only display of corporate synergy at the network, leading up to the Season 21 premiere. Last week, ABC launched an official fantasy league for “The Bachelor,” powered by Disney sibling ESPN. The game will be available on ABC’s website and on the ESPN Fantasy app.