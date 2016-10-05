Fox News host Jesse Watters said he had “regret” Wednesday over a segment on “The O’Reilly Factor” that drew accusations of racism due to its portrayal of Chinese-Americans.
“My man-on-the-street interviews are meant to be taken as tongue-in-cheek and I regret if anyone found offense,” he wrote in the non-apology. “As a political humorist, the Chinatown segment was intended to be a light piece, as all Watters World segments are.”
In the “Watter’s World” segment, the host was sent to Chinatown in New York to “find out what folks think about the 2016 election” after China was mentioned 12 times during the first presidential debate.
Watters asked random passers by political questions such as “Do you like Donald Trump?” and “Who you going to vote for?” but also other questions like “Is it the year of the dragon…rabbit?” and “Do they call Chinese food in China just food?”
Towards the end of the segment, Watters abandons questioning around the presidential election and instead visits a karate dojo, swings some nunchuks and receives a foot massage.
Many Asian-Americans reacted with disgust to the segment, and the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) has demanded an apology, calling it “rude, offensive, mocking, derogatory and damaging.”
“We should be far beyond tired, racist stereotypes and targeting an ethnic group for humiliation and objectification on the basis of their race. Sadly, Fox News proves it has a long way to go in reporting on communities of color in a respectful and fair manner,” AAJA president Paul Cheung said.
Even after Watters attempted to smooth things over, the AAJA issued another statement. “It’s one thing to be ‘tongue-in-cheek,'” the statement reads. “It is something entirely different to hide behind the guise of political humor while using racial stereotypes.”
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also weighed in on Twitter, writing, “The vile, racist behavior of Fox’s Jesse Watters in Chinatown has no place in our city. FoxNews – keep this guy off TV.”
Fox News labelled the segment “hilarious” on its website and Bill O’Reilly defended the bit, seeming to know that it would draw controversy.
“It’s gentle fun, so I know we’re going to get letters — inevitable,” O’Reilly said.
All this shows is that people are too thin skinned. Criticizing this segment is simply stupid. Please get a life, and a sense of humor. When we lose our ability to laugh at ourselves, trust me, there is nothing left.
Fox doesn’t care about anything but rating, so does O’reilly, so does Watters. They can not compete with other good, decent tv programs so they make fun of people who are poor and unfortunate. I wonder how their grand, grand parents were like when they came to this country many years ago. I also wonder if their parents are as racist as they are; did they teach them?
Like everything on Fox, Jesse Watters is nothing but easy entertainment for rednecks.
He should be fired!
Unfortunately, this is the kind of thing that gets someone hired to spew for Fox.
Variety, re-write the headline. It’s not an apology if you stipulate in your statement that people’s offense is hypothetical. That’s like my saying: Jesse did your wife have her idiotic useless stop on Fox because she was blowing your boss Bill or his boss Roger? Did she lose that job because she started blowing Trump? Don’t get mad, it’s just tongue in cheek, like what your mom said when she was blowing the mailman. Ok, ok, I apologize…IF anyone found offense.
First of all, Jesse. Ya name sounds like a bitch to me. Secondly, ya should never play that stupid racist that. Ya chicken brain. Last, I hope ya mom came out of grave and slap u really hard hundred times. Idiot
I didn’t find it offensive per se, but I also didn’t find it funny.
To not be racist is too much to expect of Bill O’Reily and his loyal assistant. Racism is their native language.
Too late Mr Tongue and Cheek
I used to wach Fox News daily, a few months ago I stopped watching Fox because of It’s biased in reporting and defending Trump, racial discrimination and hatred toward people who disgree with thier views.
Once again, the PC crowd inserts their idiotic ideas into the conversation. When will they realize that there are 2 different sexes and several different races — there are differences in people. These morons should relax. Enjoy Irving Kaufman’s recorded of Chinese Blues.
You don’t have to be PC to take issue with how Watters mocked Chinese Americans, even if it was in jest. I’m not all that PC and I was disturbed by his approach and by his superior, O’Reilly’s, justification of it.
Yea it might have been offensive, but Jesses’s pieces are always culturally funny!!!!
“Gdovin” is that from one of those countries that are too stupid to spell so they just put random consonants together and call them names?
Be careful. Any more racist and they’ll give you Bill O’reily’s job.
Sorry IF that was offensive. I was trying to be culturally funny!!!!
“I’m sorry if you got offended.” The classic non-apology. I can’t wait for his Harlem segment and him to eat a slice of a certain large green and red fruit
Watters is a bright light of entertainment and serves to enlighten the public of the complete ignorance of people on the street. The Chinese segment was an off the cuff chance to have a lighter show. If you’re so sensitive to his show, why do people enjoy and laugh at the show “Ridiculous” where they show people doing stupid things. Are we becoming so sensitive that we we can’t enjoy the shows for the entertainment value?
This is so funny that how a racism can be an ENTERTAINING ISSUE and have ENTERTAINMENT VALUE in it.
The problem is that it wasn’t entertaining.
And not everyone in that clip was ignorant. The man whom he asked to say a term in Chinese understood his request and fulfilled it correctly.
Besides, is showing people’s “complete ignorance” (your words) all that enlightening? I thought showing well-informed people who are accorded respect (and who give it in return) was the best way to enlighten an audience.
Why are you backing down There is no reason to!!
I love how all the pundits say how its OK to be a racist but you can bet if the shoe was on the other foot and the same people who are spewing this crap was treated with the same disrespect they would go OFF!!
That’s the way it always is with these type.
Its OK for me to do it but not you!
And the clown car keeps a rolling!!
I am an Asian-American and I do not find this piece offensive. People with an agenda usually can dig up something to say.
As an Asian American, I also do not find the piece offensive. Growing up in East Los Angeles, I’ve been called many offensive names by non-whites, including “go back to China”. I am not even Chinese.
So dumb. There is a vast difference between racism and having fun. Good grief. This world needs to lighten up. I’ve had black, Asians, Jews, Hispanics ask me similar questions and we laugh our heads off. When people keep up this kind of overly sensitive rhetoric, no wonder we have racism.
Jesse Watters has me laughing my balls off almost every time he goes any where and I do truly believe he never goes anywhere to hurt anyone’s feelings or pick on anyone. If I was in China and the roles were reversed the little Chinese people could laugh at my comments too. I think Jesse should go to talk to Al Sharton next, with a fake moustache on and an ID from the IRS! Now that would be funny shit!
And NO NEED TO APOLOGIZE.
This was fun and funny and in NO WAY RACIST!
No one ever claims discrimination when he interview the peroxide poisons idiots on Malibu Beach. Just Sayin
why do you libtards moderate comments? Scared of words???
I guess Variety thinks all Asians are the same since Watters visited a Korean Tae Kwon Do school (kwan) and not a Japanese Karate dojo in Chinatown. Insensitive racists.
I don’t see an apology in here. He’s definitely #sorrynotsorry. But what else should we expect from Fox News?
Considering that the majority of Asian American voters are Republican, FOX is stupid not to have plenty of Asian corespondents instead of that over aged Frat Boy in the first place.
FOX just keeps going downhill.
Asian-American’s, like Latino-Americans, had traditionally voted Republican. Now close to 80% of Latinos, and more than half of Asians, identify as Democrats. (About 80% of both communities voted for Obama four years ago. Add 10% this year.) So I guess Asian-American’s now join Latino’s, Black’s, Native American’s, Muslims, LGBTI, people with disabilities, and women as communities FOX “News” doesn’t really have any incentive to not offend. (Though Republicans may start reconsidering who they offend if they ever hope to win the White House again.)
Fox #1 cable ratings. Yeah, Fox is stupid. Cretin.
“”They’re (sic) main demo is white males 60+. Let’s not get started with their underselling to be included in lower-tier cable packages. Paying for exclusivity in many hotel chains, etc.””
Oh, people with money. Good one!
Stephen S: yeah Asian voters are Republican…right ….try again ?
@get out, no, Fox is not stupid, stupid is the people like you that watch it and make it the #1 in ratings
They’re main demo is white males 60+. Let’s not get started with their underselling to be included in lower-tier cable packages. Paying for exclusivity in many hotel chains, etc.
“I regret if anyone found offense” is not an apology.
It is CNN that relies on bundling to stay in business. Even so, still consistently last in the ratings.
Especially if we say “tongue in cheek!,” or “just kidding!” These people disgust me.
People need to lighten up.
People do need to lights up! I absolutely agree! The first group that needs to do that are those crazy white supremacists…you seen those crazy guys? Jesus…
“People need to lighten up.”
Translation: if you’re offended, then you’re the problem, not the offender.