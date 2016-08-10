“Saturday Night Live” made waves this week by cutting three regular cast members: Taran Killam, Jay Pharoah and Jon Rudnitsky. After the news broke, Killam addressed his exit in an interview, admitting that he “was never given a reason why” his contract wasn’t picked up.
Pharoah hasn’t made an official statement or given interviews about his ouster thus far, but on Tuesday night, the comedian posted a photo of himself with Killam and castmate Vanessa Bayer with the caption “My fam for life.”
Pharoah also hasn’t mentioned “SNL” on Twitter, aside from retweeting a fan who expressed appreciation for his impressions of Ben Carson. Instead, the comedian has focused on promoting his upcoming live tour dates.
Before the cast shakeup, Pharoah and Killam had been with the late-night series for six seasons. Pharoah made his mark on “Saturday Night Live” with spot-on celebrity impressions, including Jay Z, Drake, Shaquille O’Neal, Eddie Murphy, Will Smith, Denzel Washington and President Obama. The performer also displayed an aptitude for switching between impersonations in rapid succession, cycling through his takes on rappers and comedians on several occasions during the show.
“Saturday Night Live” will embark on Season 42 this fall, airing Saturdays at 11:30 on NBC.
click bait. i guess variety has no class.
How in the flying f**k did he brake his silence you turd burglars?
Headline: Jay Pharoah Breaks Silence on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Exit
Actual article: Pharoah hasn’t made an official statement or given interviews about his ouster thus far
Jay Pharoah was the most talented person In the current SNL cast. Apparently, no one knew how to write for him. Instead, they come up with unfunny sketches that feature the limited talents of people like Kenan “Fat Albert” Thompson.
For me, this is just another reason to not watch.
No more Obama, no more use for the black man, eh Lorne?
How exactly did he open up? he didnt say a word? useless article bro…
Meh. Doesn’t matter. That show is no longer a funny show. It needs to be taken off the air…
this is a POS clickbait article.
So… how did he break his silence??? Because it looks like he hasnt said a word according to the article.
Jay Pharoah and Taran Killan gone but Colin Jost continues on
I fail to see where the silence is broken. You even mention that Pharoah hasn’t mentioned SNL except when re-tweeting a fan. Fix your headline you clickbait swindler.
Their gone because neither were funny. Just doing an impression ok is not enough. You have to actually be funny, which Jay Pharoah was not. The other guy was not funny either. Actually the whole show is bad and has been bad for several years.
SNL in the past years has just become another tool used by liberals to spew their political ideologies. Both these men were hilarious but SNL isn’t just looking for comedy anymore. I agree with Rudnitsky leaving though.
In other words “Bad Idea, don’t do it”
Focusing on a “live tour” Jay? Great Idea!? Yeah pretty soon you’ll be joining the ranks of Frank Caliendo, Fred Travalena and Rich Little.
This is what yall consider breaking his silence? He never said why!! But they let go one of their best impressionist to date on that very Unfunny show. Next they’ll cut Sasheer now that Leslie jones is repping the stereotypical black woman….just how SNL likes it.
Feel free to support your paranoid assertion with examples.
He still hasn’t . This is just click bait. No story here
Jay Pharoah was always one of my favs on SNL & I never felt like they gave him enuff skits. Luckily he did a standup special on Showtime though & really got to show off what he is capable of. I highly recommend checking it out.
Rudnitsky was dead man walking all year
I agree, I did not like him at all.
Jay is very funny. He will do something better.
If he hasn’t mentioned SNL on Twitter, made an official statement, or given an interview about leaving SNL, how exactly has the silence been broken?
Hey dumb asses no one watches the show now and you give up Jay. Bad Move, Bad Move my friend.
Sorry but he has no talent. Is he gonna go on Twitter and do a publicity stunt and say he was bullied like that other no talent Leslie Jones did?
Ugh. Go. Don’t let the door hit you.
Jay Pharoah looks so sad , downhearted in that photo OTOH was that pic taken recently . Would love to see him in person doing his stand up. Loved his Ben Carson.
There should be a Mass exit that show STINKS!
He’s terrible anyway. Just an Eddie Murphy wannabe
“Jay is hilarious!!!” said no one ever. Get lost Jay, and stop claiming to be a comedian.
I say you’re an idiot & he’s hilarious. So do alot of other ppl too.
If all the “Variety Staff: could come up with to atttribute to Pharoah is “my fam for life” maybe the headline writer could give us a redo. Or better yet, say nothing at all.
Thx,
Jay!
I love Darrell Hammond’s Sean Connery in SNL Jeopardy too.
Jesus Christ on a pony! That pop up ad is beyond annoying.
When SNL really was LIVE, it was funny af! It’s become a unfunny distortion of the original, which is a far worse a problem than any individual on the show. It’s Lorne that needs to step down, and get a new direction, finally!
Not funny comes to mind…
It is time for SNL to do more than NOT renew a few contracts without explanation.
They need a total overhaul.
I loved this show & I still see moments in it when they get a great host like Ryan Gosling.
But, how many times has anyone tuned into SNL for its LIVE moments in decades.
The LIVE part has a few seconds of time delay for EST & a 3 hour delay for PST.
And, clips only get picked up the next day because news outlets need content & because SNL is NBC & NBC is Universal & Universal is Comcast, so they make sure to put it all out there, funny or not.
My wish is that Lorne Michaels would take the power that he has earned at NBC-Universal-Comcast along with the lessons learned from the recent collapse of the music industry and the rise of web based entities like Netflix and just take some time to make hilarious & memorable episodes that we can cherish for a lifetime once again on all of our devices.
They can still film it Live to stay with tradition & the series name, but an SNL season is already chopped over a year and rerun to death with 21 episodes, so why not drop a few episodes to a number like 18 a year and drop a batch of 6 episodes 3 times a year.
The tv biz is already used to calling tv-style seasons names like “cycles”, so why get hung up on tv traditions fewer & fewer people care about, and recapture that maverick spirit that gave the confidence to pitch & produce a late night live tv show with aspiring comedy artists & musicians…?
Please #MakeSaturdayNightLiveGreatAgain #MSNLG
#wut :)
The last great talent of SNL was Phil Hartman.
His silence was cracked, maybe even chipped a little, but not actually broken.
SNL should have canceled ITSELF…20 years ago: the last time it was halfway funny.
I remember years ago when SNL used to be funny. Sad… Now, I only watch the show when I’m having trouble falling asleep..
You’re too old to get the humor, that’s why you’re home in bed on a Saturday night.
The whole show has been gone for years.
they suck…they are gone…so what
Should have canned Micheal and Colin instead- Weekenf Update is NOT FUNNY anymore.👎🏽
SNL stopped being funny when it decided to be just another liberal propaganda douche festival.
It was a liberal show since the first episode was written. Where have you been?
…..So he HASN’T broken his silence…
Apparently Lorne has totally lost his mind. The show has only had a few episodes that were actually funny and now they cut Pharaoh who is very talented. Will keep DVRing the show so I can speed through the crap.
The saddest aspect of the Pharaoh-Killam-Rudnisky story is that Lorne Michaels doesn’t have the balls or class to call or meet with these members of his show’s cast and tell them they’re out and why. When someone works for you for six years and you decide to let them go for whatever reason, you owe them the courtesy and respect of a personal notification.
Thank you for saying that. Hey Hollinger, formerly at Discovery, read that last sentence.
He clearly has not broken his silence !
“Pharoah hasn’t made an official statement or given interviews about his ouster thus far…”
“Pharoah also hasn’t mentioned “SNL” on Twitter…”
How does this equate to Pharoah breaking his silence??
They are better off without SNL.