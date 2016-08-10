“Saturday Night Live” made waves this week by cutting three regular cast members: Taran Killam, Jay Pharoah and Jon Rudnitsky. After the news broke, Killam addressed his exit in an interview, admitting that he “was never given a reason why” his contract wasn’t picked up.

Pharoah hasn’t made an official statement or given interviews about his ouster thus far, but on Tuesday night, the comedian posted a photo of himself with Killam and castmate Vanessa Bayer with the caption “My fam for life.”

My fam for life 😊😊😊 A post shared by Jay Pharoah (@jaypharoah) on Aug 9, 2016 at 10:50pm PDT

Pharoah also hasn’t mentioned “SNL” on Twitter, aside from retweeting a fan who expressed appreciation for his impressions of Ben Carson. Instead, the comedian has focused on promoting his upcoming live tour dates.

The only thing I'm going to miss about this presidential election is @JayPharoah playing @RealBenCarson on @nbcsnl. That was everything. — Chris Arkwright (@cmarkwright) August 8, 2016

Before the cast shakeup, Pharoah and Killam had been with the late-night series for six seasons. Pharoah made his mark on “Saturday Night Live” with spot-on celebrity impressions, including Jay Z, Drake, Shaquille O’Neal, Eddie Murphy, Will Smith, Denzel Washington and President Obama. The performer also displayed an aptitude for switching between impersonations in rapid succession, cycling through his takes on rappers and comedians on several occasions during the show.

“Saturday Night Live” will embark on Season 42 this fall, airing Saturdays at 11:30 on NBC.