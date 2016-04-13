Ioan Gruffudd Cast in ‘UnReal’ Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Ioan Gruffudd has been cast in the second season of “UnReal,” Variety has learned exclusively.
The “Forever” and “Fantastic Four” alum will play a tech billionaire by the name of John Booth, who sets his sights on Quinn King (Constance Zimmer).
The recurring character is described as ruggedly handsome, optimistic and curious with the breezy demeanor of a man who owns the world. He’s quick minded, adventurous, has a good sense of humor, and no challenge is too huge for him.
Last season, “Everlasting” producer Quinn ended her messy and volatile relationship with the dating show’s creator Chet (Craig Bierko) — and with Gruffudd’s character setting his sights on her, perhaps he will a new love interest for Quinn.
The new season of “UnReal” will feature “Everlasting’s” first-ever African-American suitor, which is a huge get for Quinn and Rachel (Shiri Appleby). The ladies of the fictional reality show will battle for the heart of Darius Hill, played by BJ Britt.
Gruffudd most recently starred on ABC’s drama “Forever,” which was cancelled after one season, upsetting many of the show’s passionate viewers. He also starred on the CW’s former Sarah Michelle Gellar series “Ringer,” and his other TV credits include “Glee” and “Castle.” He is perhaps best known for the “Fantastic Four” franchise, in which he played Mr. Fantastic.
Season two of “UnReal” premieres June 6 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.
Isn’t he MacSteamy
I always thought he would make it really big in the US. But he’s been getting crap roles over the past few years. I think he peaked after Hornblower.
Are you sure? Isn’t that Michael Rady in season 2 of UnREAL? Unless he’s in it later, but it seems like Michael Rady is the new love interest.
On second though, maybe Rady is Rachel’s love interest instead of Quinn’s? Gruffudd might still show up, I suppose.
I would argue that Mr. Gruffudd is best known for his title role in the 8 acclaimed “Horation Hornblower” telefilms rather than the underperforming Fantastic Four films.
That’s “Horatio Hornblower” – sorry for the typo :)
I’m happy for Ioan, but I wish some network gets the rights from WB & produce Forever season 2.
#SaveForever
#ShopForever
As much as I love Ioan Gruffudd and am thrilled to see him working again, there’s absolutely no way I can bare to watch this drivel, even for him. PLEASE someone have enough intelligence to bring back Forever… or at the very least, add him to the cast of something worth watching!
As much as this could be a good role for him, I hope that fans will be able to talk a network into saving Forever and producing season 2.
I agree, I love Ioan Gruffudd and really wish they would bring him back in Forever.