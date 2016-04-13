Ioan Gruffudd Cast in ‘UnReal’ Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Ioan Gruffudd has been cast in the second season of “UnReal,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The “Forever” and “Fantastic Four” alum will play a tech billionaire by the name of John Booth, who sets his sights on Quinn King (Constance Zimmer).

The recurring character is described as ruggedly handsome, optimistic and curious with the breezy demeanor of a man who owns the world. He’s quick minded, adventurous, has a good sense of humor, and no challenge is too huge for him.

Last season, “Everlasting” producer Quinn ended her messy and volatile relationship with the dating show’s creator Chet (Craig Bierko) — and with Gruffudd’s character setting his sights on her, perhaps he will a new love interest for Quinn.

The new season of “UnReal” will feature “Everlasting’s” first-ever African-American suitor, which is a huge get for Quinn and Rachel (Shiri Appleby). The ladies of the fictional reality show will battle for the heart of Darius Hill, played by BJ Britt.

Gruffudd most recently starred on ABC’s drama “Forever,” which was cancelled after one season, upsetting many of the show’s passionate viewers. He also starred on the CW’s former Sarah Michelle Gellar series “Ringer,” and his other TV credits include “Glee” and “Castle.” He is perhaps best known for the “Fantastic Four” franchise, in which he played Mr. Fantastic.

Season two of “UnReal” premieres June 6 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.