AMC has renewed martial arts drama “Into the Badlands” for Season 2, the cabler announced Tuesday.

The drama will return for a 10-episode second season that is slated to premiere on AMC in 2017.

The show delivered the third highest-rated first season in U.S. cable TV history, averaging 5.6 million viewers per episode.

“With its deep dive into authentic martial arts, the visually stunning ‘Into the Badlands’ proved to be unlike anything else on television,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “Co-creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, along with a talented team of producers, cast and crew, brought us an artfully crafted series. We’re eager to return to the world of barons and blades and spend even more time with these compelling and evolving characters across an expanded second season.”

“We can’t imagine any other network bold enough to embrace a show like this,” said Gough and Millar in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful to Charlie, Joel and the entire AMC team for taking this leap of faith with us and we look forward to continuing the journey into the Badlands!”

AMC Global will once again premiere Season 2 within minutes of the show’s U.S. broadcast in markets around the world, as it did with Season 1, which aired in 125 countries simultaneous with its U.S. broadcast. International distribution of “Into the Badlands” will continue to be handled by Entertainment One Television (eOne).

From AMC Studios, “Into the Badlands” was created by Gough and Millar, who serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers. The show is executive produced by Stacey Sher and Michael Shamberg, director David Dobkin, fight director Stephen Fung and Daniel Wu.

“Into the Badlands” stars Wu as Sunny; Marton Csokas as Quinn; Aramis Knight as M.K.; Oliver Stark as Ryder; Emily Beecham as The Widow; Orla Brady as Lydia; Sarah Bolger as Jade; Ally Ioannides as Tilda; and Madeleine Mantock as Veil.