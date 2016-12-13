TV Land has canceled original comedy series “Impastor” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

“We want to thank the incredibly talented cast, producers and crew of ‘Impastor’ for their hard work over the past two exciting seasons,” said Keith Cox, president, development and production for TV Land.

“Impastor” starred Michael Rosenbaum as fugitive deadbeat who steals the identity of a small-town clergyman. The single-camera series ended its second season on Viacom-owned TV Land Dec. 7. Season two averaged 362,000 total viewers per episode, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers — down from 460,000 for season one.

“Impastor” was part of a shift toward single-camera comedies geared toward a younger audience as TV Land attempted move away from the Baby Boomers it had traditionally targeted with retro programming. Among the other shows that were part of that push were “Younger,” renewed in June for a fourth season, and “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” which TV Land announced in August would end after two seasons.

Regarding first season of “Impastor” and Rosenbaum’s character Buddy, Brian Lowry wrote in his 2015 review for Variety, “For ‘Impastor’ to have much of a future beyond the previewed episodes, he’ll have to start by fooling viewers into thinking there’s really a show here.”