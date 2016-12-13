TV Land has canceled original comedy series “Impastor” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.
“We want to thank the incredibly talented cast, producers and crew of ‘Impastor’ for their hard work over the past two exciting seasons,” said Keith Cox, president, development and production for TV Land.
“Impastor” starred Michael Rosenbaum as fugitive deadbeat who steals the identity of a small-town clergyman. The single-camera series ended its second season on Viacom-owned TV Land Dec. 7. Season two averaged 362,000 total viewers per episode, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers — down from 460,000 for season one.
“Impastor” was part of a shift toward single-camera comedies geared toward a younger audience as TV Land attempted move away from the Baby Boomers it had traditionally targeted with retro programming. Among the other shows that were part of that push were “Younger,” renewed in June for a fourth season, and “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” which TV Land announced in August would end after two seasons.
Regarding first season of “Impastor” and Rosenbaum’s character Buddy, Brian Lowry wrote in his 2015 review for Variety, “For ‘Impastor’ to have much of a future beyond the previewed episodes, he’ll have to start by fooling viewers into thinking there’s really a show here.”
I’m a Baby Boomer who loved Impastor. Every single character was wildly entertaining. I NEED more Impastor!
I loved this show, it was funny, the cast was great, the writing was brilliant. What a shame. Thanks a lot TV Land, I guess it as too edgy for the masses. Perhaps, a smarter, media outlet will pick it up.
I cannot believe IMPASTOR was cancelled !! I loved that show !!! Michael Rosenbaum was great in that role and so sexy !!!
What?! No!!!
Thanks…….for no closure! BTW TV Land, how’s that edgy single camera idea working out for you? I’d trade all of them for another season of Hot in Cleveland.
Shame. It was an entertaining show. Funnier by far than most 30 minute comedies currently on TV.
So apart from “Younger,” that whole younger, edgier, hipper mantra doesn’t seem to be working out too well.