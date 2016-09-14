TruTV Greenlights Comedy from ‘Veep’ Comedian Andrea Savage, Will Ferrell & Andy Samberg Producing

TV Reporter @EWagmeister
TruTV I'm Sorry
REX/Shutterstock

TruTV has greenlit “I’m Sorry,” a comedy hailing from writer/actress Andrea SavageVariety has learned. Will Ferrell and Andy Samberg are attached as executive producers on the series.

Savage, known for her roles on “Veep” and “Episodes,” created the half-hour series and will star. TruTV has ordered 10 episodes.

“I’m Sorry” follows a seemingly confident, together comedy writer, wife and mom named Andrea (played by Savage), who comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations.

Related

those-who-cant-trutv

TruTV Renews Scripted Comedy ‘Those Who Can’t’

Rounding out the cast are series regulars Tom Everett Scott as Andrea’s more straitlaced husband Mike, newcomer Olive Petrucci as Andrea and Mike’s inquisitive daughter Amelia, plus guest stars Jason Mantzoukas, Judy Greer and June Squibb.

Savage will exec produce with Samberg, Ferrell and his producing partner Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum, Jason Zaro, Billy Rosenberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer. Kablamo! and Gloria Sanchez Productions are producing.

“Andrea draws storytelling inspiration from her own life and has a unique ability to make horrifying moments somehow charming and hilarious,” said Marissa Ronca, executive vice president and head of programming for truTV. “We love this project and her point of view because it’s smart, nuanced, relatable and, most importantly, funny – and the perfect fit for the type of distinct, creator-driven comedy we’re curating at truTV.”

“I am thrilled to apologize in advance to my family, my friends and to myself for the shame I will be bringing upon us all,” said Savage.

“I’m Sorry” marks truTV’s third scripted comedy, following “Those Who Can’t” and the recently announced comedy anthology series “Bobcat Goldthwait’s Messed Up Stories,” which debuts in 2017.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Brianna says:
      June 28, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      Most ridiculous show MTV has ever even considered playing on television. Having a little girl talking about black people. A pussy, and asking if there is a god? Is this really what you need to spend your time on and what this work is coming to? Pathetic.

      Reply

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad