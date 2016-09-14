TruTV Greenlights Comedy from ‘Veep’ Comedian Andrea Savage, Will Ferrell & Andy Samberg Producing

TruTV has greenlit “I’m Sorry,” a comedy hailing from writer/actress Andrea Savage, Variety has learned. Will Ferrell and Andy Samberg are attached as executive producers on the series.

Savage, known for her roles on “Veep” and “Episodes,” created the half-hour series and will star. TruTV has ordered 10 episodes.

“I’m Sorry” follows a seemingly confident, together comedy writer, wife and mom named Andrea (played by Savage), who comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations.

Rounding out the cast are series regulars Tom Everett Scott as Andrea’s more straitlaced husband Mike, newcomer Olive Petrucci as Andrea and Mike’s inquisitive daughter Amelia, plus guest stars Jason Mantzoukas, Judy Greer and June Squibb.

Savage will exec produce with Samberg, Ferrell and his producing partner Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum, Jason Zaro, Billy Rosenberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer. Kablamo! and Gloria Sanchez Productions are producing.

“Andrea draws storytelling inspiration from her own life and has a unique ability to make horrifying moments somehow charming and hilarious,” said Marissa Ronca, executive vice president and head of programming for truTV. “We love this project and her point of view because it’s smart, nuanced, relatable and, most importantly, funny – and the perfect fit for the type of distinct, creator-driven comedy we’re curating at truTV.”

“I am thrilled to apologize in advance to my family, my friends and to myself for the shame I will be bringing upon us all,” said Savage.

“I’m Sorry” marks truTV’s third scripted comedy, following “Those Who Can’t” and the recently announced comedy anthology series “Bobcat Goldthwait’s Messed Up Stories,” which debuts in 2017.