Caitlyn Jenner’s E! docuseries “I Am Cait” will not be returning for a third season, Variety has learned.
In a statement released to Variety on Tuesday, an E! spokesperson said: “We are incredibly proud of the two seasons of ‘I Am Cait,’ a groundbreaking docu-series that sparked an important and unprecedented global conversation about transgender people, their struggles and triumphs. Caitlyn and E! have mutually decided not to move forward with another season at this time. She will always remain a part of the E! family, and we look forward to continue following her journey as she appears on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’”
Debuting last summer, “I Am Cait” broke ground with its subject matter, following former Olympian — then Bruce Jenner — through his transition to becoming a transgender woman, Caitlyn. The second season, which aired in spring 2016, focused less on Jenner’s transformation and more on her newfound life. The series has been applauded by the transgender community and won Outstanding Reality Program at the GLAAD Media Awards this year.
Despite its important storytelling, “I Am Cait” struggled to sustain an audience through its two seasons, after a hot fresh-out-of-the-gate debut in July 2015 that marked E!’s largest audience for a premiere in four years with 2.7 million viewers. The ratings dipped throughout Season 1, though the show still ranked as one of the top new cable series of the summer season, but Season 2 fell with the lowest-rated episode bringing in just 480,000 viewers.
Jenner responded to the cancellation news on Tuesday with a positive tweet, thanking E! and her co-stars.
“I Am Cait” hails from Bunim/Murray Productions. Jenner served as an exec producer, along with Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins, Farnaz Farjam, Andrea Metz and Melissa Bidwell.
I am sorry to see it go. I recently had a cousin come out as transgender male and watching I am Cait helped me to understand the feelings he had. Was it realistic being Cait has a more privledged life but it gave me a basis and was very helpful to me and I hope it does help bring some tolerance and understanding for the trans community.
