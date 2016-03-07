E! Renews ‘Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry’ for Season 2

E! has renewed “Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry” for a second season, Variety has learned.

The reality series, which follows the titular 20-year-old medium, as he gives readings to celebrities, marks E!’s most-watched unscripted launch in three years among total viewers, excluding spin-off series.

Currently in the midst of its first season, “Hollywood Medium” debuted on Jan. 24 and through its first five episodes, the show is averaging 1.6 million total viewers and 900,000 viewers among adults 18-49, based on Live +3 ratings. Following a successful debut, “Hollywood Medium” landed an additional two-episode order, resulting in a total of 10 episodes. The show currently airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m.

Celebrities featured so far on the show have included Amber Rose, Jaime Pressly, Margaret Cho, NeNe Leaks, Bella Thorne, Cheryl Burke, Michael Sam, Tom Arnold, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jodie Sweetin, WWE Diva Natalya, Monica Potter and Ross Mathews. In the season’s back-half, Henry will meet with Candis Cayne, Carnie Wilson, Rob Dyrdek, Tori Spelling, Jewel, Terrell Owens, Boy George, Melissa Joan Hart and more.

“Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry” hails from 44 Blue Productions, Corbett-Stern Productions and Mortar Media. Exec producers are Michael Corbett, Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, Larry Stern, Cameron Kadison and Sarah Skibitzke.