“The Big Bang Theory” actors fill the top four slots of the 2016 “highest paid TV actors” list released by Forbes on Thursday.
Jim Parsons once again leads the pack with $25.5 million (before management fees and taxes). The four time Emmy-winning actor and his co-star Johnny Galecki, who is second on the list, both command a $1 million per episode salary. Still, “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara, who topped the list for female TV actors clobbers their earnings with $43 million.
Simon Helberg, who also scored a supporting role in “Florence Foster Jenkins,” is third on the list with $22.5 million. Kunal Nayyar is the fourth and final star of the CBS sitcom to round out the top of the list.
While Vergara’s earnings easily top her “Modern Family” co-stars, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill and Eric Stonestreet all cracked the top 15 for the men.
View the full list of highest paid TV actors below:
15. Justin Chambers — $9.5 million
14. David Duchovney — $10 million
13. Michael Weatherly — $10 million
12. Kevin Spacey — $10.5 million
11. Eric Stonestreet — $11 million
10. Ed O’Neil — $11.5 million
9. Ray Romano — $12 million
7. Jesse Tyler Ferguson — $12 million (tie)
7. Nathan Fillion — $12 million (tie)
6. Ty Burrell — $12.5 million
5. Mark Harmon — $20 million
4. Kunal Nayyar — $22 million
3. Simon Helberg — $22.5 million
2. Johnny Galecki — $24 million
1. Jim Parsons — $25.5 million
You’re surprised and pleased thzt he is promoting something more than you expected.
One couldd check a site’s redibility by chbecking on the sources quoted oor perhaps the stated words released by aany
actual folks who suffer from made part iin Iraq.
I am starting by researcging all the information I can find
and produce more exciting News to you.
This is very misleading. “Actor” os a unisex word, therefore, Sofia Vergara tops the list of highest paid, not Jim Parsons.
We have loved The Big Bang Theory…season premiere was lacking this year but still they aren’t THAT funny.
Why, just why? I truly don’t get it! Same old shtick week after week.
sofia vergara is like one of those wind up sets of clacking teeth.
Why split the list between actors/actresses?
you skipped Kaley cuoco………
Men
Um.. it says something about Sophia Vergara… maybe ready the whole story… It is actors only … click on the link beside the story to see actresses …. sigh
http://variety.com/2016/tv/news/sofia-vergara-tv-highest-paid-actress-1201860456/
Why wasn’t Kaley Cuoco on the list. Doesn’t she get a million an episode too on BBT?
Where are the top 15 women? They probably don’t make anywhere near the men.
Sofia Vergara pulling in $43 million, almost as much as the top 2 male actors combined. What are your thoughts now?
because this a list of actors and not actresses. there’s a list specifically for just actresses.
Actually you sexist bigot. The highest paid actress is at 40 something Million and the top 15 easily out do the top male actors on average.
Why do they need that kind of money to make a television show? Seems a bit excessive to me. But to each his own I guess. Must be nice to be greedy.
Legal now to have your income published in public, but not your age… only in America can legislation be so utterly stupid and misfocused