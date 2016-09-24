“The Big Bang Theory” actors fill the top four slots of the 2016 “highest paid TV actors” list released by Forbes on Thursday.

Jim Parsons once again leads the pack with $25.5 million (before management fees and taxes). The four time Emmy-winning actor and his co-star Johnny Galecki, who is second on the list, both command a $1 million per episode salary. Still, “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara, who topped the list for female TV actors clobbers their earnings with $43 million.

Simon Helberg, who also scored a supporting role in “Florence Foster Jenkins,” is third on the list with $22.5 million. Kunal Nayyar is the fourth and final star of the CBS sitcom to round out the top of the list.

While Vergara’s earnings easily top her “Modern Family” co-stars, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill and Eric Stonestreet all cracked the top 15 for the men.

View the full list of highest paid TV actors below:

15. Justin Chambers — $9.5 million

14. David Duchovney — $10 million

13. Michael Weatherly — $10 million

12. Kevin Spacey — $10.5 million

11. Eric Stonestreet — $11 million

10. Ed O’Neil — $11.5 million

9. Ray Romano — $12 million

7. Jesse Tyler Ferguson — $12 million (tie)

7. Nathan Fillion — $12 million (tie)

6. Ty Burrell — $12.5 million

5. Mark Harmon — $20 million

4. Kunal Nayyar — $22 million

3. Simon Helberg — $22.5 million

2. Johnny Galecki — $24 million

1. Jim Parsons — $25.5 million