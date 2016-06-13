Nickelodeon is bringing back the original “Hey Arnold” cast for the upcoming TV movie, which is titled “Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie.” The two-hour telepic will air in 2017.
“Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie” picks up from where the original series left off in 2004 and will resolve unanswered questions and plotlines — including Arnold finally getting answers about the whereabouts of his missing parents.
Original voice actors Francesca Marie Smith will return as Helga; Anndi McAfee as Phoebe; Justin Shenkarow as Harold; Olivia Hack as Rhonda; Nika Futterman as Olga; Dan Butler as Mr. Simmons; “The Simpsons” vet Dan Castellaneta as Grandpa; Tress MacNeille as Grandma; Antoinette Stella as Stella; Carlos Alazraqui as Eduardo; Dom Irrera as Ernie; Maurice LaMarche as Bob Pataki; Kath Soucie as Miriam; Danielle Judovits as Big Patty; Danny Cooksey as Stoop Kid; Jim Belushi as Coach Wittenberg; and Craig Bartlett as Miles.
Arnold, and many of the kid characters from the original cartoon, will be voiced by new actors. Mason Vale Cotton will play the title character; Benjamin “L’il P-Nut” Flores Jr. will voice Gerald; Gavin Lewis as Eugene; Jet Jurgensmeyer as Stinky; Aiden Lewandowski as Sid; Laya Hayes as Nadine; Nicolas Cantu as Curly; Wally Wingert as Oskar; and Stephen Stanton as Pigeon Man.
The original voice of Arnold, Lane Toran, and the original voice of Gerald, Jamil Smith, will lend their voices to several other roles.
Alfred Molina joins that cast as the resident villain, Lasombra, an infamous river pirate operating from a secret compound in the jungles of San Lorenzo.
“We’re incredibly fortunate to work with these talented voice actors who brought to life one of the most celebrated cartoons in Nickelodeon’s history,” said Chris Viscardi, SVP of content development, Nickelodeon Franchise Properties. “The voice cast is an essential piece to the ‘Hey Arnold’ universe and we’re excited for a new generation of fans to hear these characters in a new TV movie.”
Original “Hey Arnold” creator Craig Bartlett is writing and exec producing the TV movie, which hails from Nickelodeon Animation Studios.
“Hey Arnold” originally ran on Nickelodeon from 1996 to 2004. The revival movie is one of the cabler’s original projects returning, in addition to a “Legends of the Hidden Temple” movie, based on the ’90s game show. The “Hey Arnold” movie was first reported by Variety.
The announcement comes amidst Nickelodeon’s 25th anniversary celebration of original creator-driven animation.
I want Arnold to reunited with his Parents!!!!!!!
Love this wonderful show. I’m so glad Nickelodeon has allowed this to happen. I can’t wait!
Will Football Head go to college …. and play football?
Ashley Buccille should return to voice Lila Sawyer in Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie.
I am probably more excited about this than I should be but who cares. Hey Arnold was one of my favorite shows and I was so disappointed we didn’t get the sequel we were supposed to.
WOW!!! I’m looking forward to seeing the most important movie this year
Ditto THAT!! :D
why are they “rebooting” EVERYTHING! just make a Hey Arnold movie with the original voice actors!!
That’s what they’re doing.. They’re making a movie with most of the original cast. Just that Arnold’s and several other voice actors got older.
Right! And some of the original voice actors even died! Like the original voice of Oskar, Steve Viksten. It’s a shame, really..
I want Arnold to Reunited with his Parents!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reunited means come together and stay together.
Wally Wingert is voicing Oskar Kokoshka in this 2 part television movie.
“Arnold, and many of the kid characters from the original cartoon, will be voiced by new actors”
Could someone explain why? If characters such as Helga and Phoebe could have their original voice actors again, why not characters such as Arnold?
The original voice actors for Arnold and Gerald are still on the cast but for other roles. Their voices deepened so yeah…I’m satisfied with this.
Their voices deepened over time. They need younger-sounding actors.
If characters like Arnold and Gerald were to be of a certain age range in the movie (like 20 to 25 years of age), their original voice actors could probably still play them.
i understand why their doing this as hey Arnold has become extremely popular being one of the most watched on both tv and netflix programming because it already has a set story and characters so it be wiser to bring a show back over trying to do a new one that many wont take to. i hope we see original doug with maybe a better ren and stimpy return.
Better late than never.
Actually, that WAS going to be the plot of ’02’s ill-fated “Hey Arnold: the Movie” (that singlehandedly killed off the “Rugrats Bubble” for cable-based animated features), but Nick thought that finally finding Arnold’s parents would have thrown too much of a wrench into the TV series. Better after-the-fact late than never.