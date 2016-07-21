Nickelodeon gave fans a first look at character art for the new “Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie” during the 25 Years of Nickelodeon Animation panel at Comic-Con.

The artwork included six photos featuring the title character, Arnold, as well as Helga, Gerald, Phoebe, Grandpa and Abner, Arnold’s spirited pet pig. The images capture the personalities of the characters that fans of the animated series will remember: Arnold and Gerald appearing laid-back and cool and Helga frowning with her fist balled up.

One nostalgic image shows Arnold and Gerald enjoying ice cream cones on Arnold’s front porch while Helga looks annoyed after her’s falls down.

“Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie,” which will be a two-hour telepic and air in 2017, will finally answer the long-anticipated question: what happened to Arnold’s parents?

Some of the original voice actors will reprise their characters including Francesca Marie Smith as Helga, Anndi McAfee as Phoebe, Justin Shenkarow as Harold, Olivia Hack as Rhonda, Nika Futterman as Olga and Dan Butler as Mr. Simmons.

Arnold and Gerald will receive new voice actors in the form of Mason Vale Cotton and Benjamin “Lil’ P-Nut” Flores Jr., respectively. The original voice of Arnold, Lane Toran, and the original voice of Gerald, Jamil Smith, will lend their voices to several other roles.

See the rest of the new images below.