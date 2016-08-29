“Grimm” will come to a close after its upcoming sixth season, NBC confirmed on Monday.
Announcing the premiere date for Season 6 in a press release today, the network stated “the final season” will begin on Jan. 6.
Season 6 will consist of 13 episodes with the finale chapter following the battle fans have been long waiting for: Nick versus Capt. Renard.
With the forces of Black Claw silenced, Nick (David Giuntoli) will face a familiar foe in Capt. Renard (Sasha Roiz), who is now in the seat of power as the mayor elect of Portland. Nick must take a stand to protect his city and those closest to him, especially his child with Adalind (Claire Coffee), and it will take the full force of Nick and his allies to find a way to bring peace. Also in the final chapter, Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell) and Rosalee (Bree Turner) will grapple with bringing a child into a new and tumultuous world, while Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) faces unsettling identity issues as her former self lurks below the surface. Russell Hornsby and Reggie Lee also star in the final season.
“Grimm” has been a steady Friday night staple for NBC, hitting the 100-episode mark last season. Launching in 2011 on Friday nights, the first season averaged more than 6.3 million viewers, while the second season, which shifted timeslots from Mondays to Fridays to Tuesdays, averaged nearly 7 million viewers. The show moved back to Friday for its third season, when it averaged nearly 8 million viewers, and has stayed on that night ever since, with the fourth season dipping to around 7 million and the most recent fifth season hitting an audience of nearly 6 million.
“Grimm” was created by David Greenwalt, Jim Kouf, and Stephen Carpenter. Greenwalt and Kouf serve as executive producers, along with Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills. Universal Television also producers.
I would love to see Grimm continued for more than just the 6th season . It is a very good show. I couldn’t wait for it to come on. I wish I could convince you to continue the show. I know of several people who appreciate your creativity as much as myself. And no I’m not a fan of the Walking Dead. I love the different species.
No! Say it isn’t so! Grimm must continue! It is the most entertaining show on TV. Why mess with a good thing? Come on people…keep this show going!
Get on Facebook and go to Save The Grimm
One of the best shows on TV–I don’t know why it has to come to an end. We have never missed a season.
I agree with Melissa! We are so sad of the news that Grimm will end after season 6! It was humerous, suspenseful and just full of intrigue! We loved each main character! PLEASE RECONSIDER CONTINUING GRIMM FOR SEASON 7!
This is one of the shows I look forward to watching every week. It’s funny, interesting. It would be such a waste if they end it too soon. It would also leave a lot of questions unanswered. Please reconsider.
If anybody reads the comments , you’ll see there is a petition being circulated. SIGN THE PETITION!!!
It’s great to put a comment here as we all feel the same about the show. But, please, add your signatures to the petition. Make your voice heard.
Its not right to take Grimm off the air Grimm is better then svu or any of them you got to keep it on thank you jeffery s owens
Very UNHAPPY that Grimm is cancelled after this (2017) season. It is one of the best writtten and well acted series on television. It is the most imaginative series on tv.
Bummer I love this show
You should have left it at eight o clock
Bad choice to cancel many loyal fans will be so disappointed
Please don’t cancel this show, it is by far the best show to watch on TV. I look forward to it each and every time. I love seeing what characters will be showing up; great makeup! Please don’t cancel…. please don’t cancel.
WHAT IS WRONG WITH THE PEOPLE AND THE NETWORK. THIS IS ONE OF THE GREATEST TV SHOW OF ALL WHY DOSE THIS HAVE TO END LIKE THIS.THIS COULD GO MULTIPLE WAY TO GO BUT NOW THEY HAVE TO END IT WITH THE WAR WTF
I wish you would reconsider taking the show off the air it has everything an action-packed Thriller and drama that’s so entertaining so many people love watching it…
Would everyone who posts a comment here please SIGN THE PETITION that has been initiated.
No! Say it isn’t so! Grimm must continue! It is the most entertaining show on TV. Why mess with a good thing? Come on people…keep this show going!
Where do I find the petition to include my name?
I love this series. One of the most enjoyable series of this kind. Living in Portland with so many of the wierd it is easy to imagine the strange things going on are done by the colorful and evil characters. I look forward to every season. Too bad there will only be 13 more shows. I’ll miss everyone.
I’m not much of a tv watcher but this is one of the shows I really enjoy. Why would they take it off when so many seem to like it? There are a lot of great shows over the years that were pulled. To be honest, most are replaced with something else that never makes it past several airings. Why not leave a sure like Grimm on? Years ago the show Cheers was being pulled but with so many people protesting they kept in on and look how well it did. The networks don’t seem to give anyone that chance anymore.Who can I write to at NBC?
Cancelling this show makes no sense, which a regular audience of well over 6 million, outstanding acting, makeup, set design, etc. This show could run for a dozen more seasons. What is the real reason for the cancellation? To the company of actor and actresses, the writers, the crew and series director, I can only say Bravo, You all did an extraordinary job!
Why is it always the great shows that get cancelled total BS
Grim is the best show on TV, and on dvd, u most mad not to make more, the TV advertising will lose to, I only watch advertising on the grim anyway,
Well first off,I’m sad,live and await every show,season, Premier, and now when looking for the night it would air came across some news wasn’t looking for, I truly wish that they have a change of heart,life won’t be right not seeing grimm.
I reqret that y’all see fit to take one of the best TV series off forever! I am very disappointed that you would even consider to do this. Why is it being taken off of TV when there are obviously it is well liked. What’s next? I normally don’t even watch the local channel that if comes on. I hope you can come up with something at least as good as Grimm was on its worse night. I will never again NBC!!!!
I wonder if one of the actors quit?
My theory is Grimm is being cancelled due to the cost of producing the show. I’m sure NBC doesn’t give a hoot about how popular it is. (remember the original Star Trek series and what that studio elected to do?). They’ll probably opt for some inexpensive to produce reality show where the “actors” are just happy to be on the tube and don’t care how much they’re paid. May Karma bite them in the a**.
Somebody who is in a position to make waves and have them felt needs to get a petition started and to submit it to NBC in the hopes that someone there is listening.
Support Supernatural! !!! If you don’t watch it already, start on season one.
NBC disappoints again. Grimm is a great show. I’ve been looking for it for months. Another fan favorite goes down! One more reason to cut the cord on television. Everything good is going to Netflix.
I can’t believe you are canceling Grimm. It’s one of the few shows I like to watch. Looks like Friday night will be another night I read. I bet it will be replaced with another piece of reality crap.
I am so DISAPPOINTED that my FAVORITE show EVER will be ending. I wish y’all could reconsider this decision .
THESE TV PRODUCERS ARE JUST AS BAD AS THOSE POLISHED POLITICIANS, THEY DON’T GIVE A SHIT WHETHER YOU ENJOY ” GRIMM ” OR NOT ITS ALL ABOUT WHAT THEY WANT, THAT’S THE BOTTOM LINE …. I MEAN LOOK AT THESE REPLY’S AND COMMENTS ” YOU ” WHO ARE WILLING TO STEP ON OUR LIKE’S OF GRIMM, YOU BRING GREAT PROGRAMMING TO TV AND THAN YOU TOSS IT OUT LIKE A GREASY RAG, YOU REALLY SUCK ……
WHO ARE THESE ‘ STUPID ‘ PEOPLE THAT CAN’T SEE A WINNER IF IT BIT’EM IN THE ASS … GRIMM IS ONE OF THE MOST BEST ” SCI-FI ” TV EPISODES THAT HAS EVER CAME TO SCREEN AND NOW YOU’RE TELLING ME THESE ” ZOMBIES ” THAT DECIDE WHAT STAYS AND WHAT GOES IS ENDING ” GRIMM ? ” IF I HAD MY WAY I’D FIRE EVERY PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR ENDING THE GRIMM SEASON, THEY LACK SPOOKY SCI-FI VISION, IT SHOULD BE PUT TO A VOTE BY THOSE THAT LOVE SCARY SCI-FI TYPE MOVIES LIKE ‘ GRIMM ‘ .. NOT THOSE THAT SIT ON A BOARD OR PANEL AND HAVE NOTHING BETTER TO DO THAN END POPULAR TELEVISION PROGRAMS … THEY ALWAYS PUT SOMETHING STUPID IN THE PLACE OF PROGRAMS THAT GRAB YOUR ATTENTION, STUPID LIKE ” SEX IN THE CITY ” ” SNL ” ANOTHER STUPID ANIMATED CARTOON PROGRAM … I ONLY WATCH 5 TELEVISION PROGRAMS AND GRIMM IS ON THAT LIST, THANKS ‘ DIRT BAGS ‘ ….
I have been waiting and waiting for this show to air and tonight I find out that it won’t be coming back.Why? It was one of my all time favorite shows on TV. I really want to know why it’s been cancelled.
Don’t cancel I Love this show and the characters.
Who in their right mind would cancel this show?????? that is the most ****ing absurd thing i have ever heard. this show is doing so well and now you guys are just going to leave us hanging like that?? ugh NBC is such a disgrace….. why must you guys leave all the stupid crappy shows on tv and then cancel all the really good shows instead??!! NBC is full of people who cant seem to get their heads out of their ****ing rear ends….
Exactly, like seriously how can they cancel the best show in history, this is complete and utter sh*t. NBC can go to hell. I am with you all the way Kailey Faith.
They need room for another show like the Kardashins and shit like that
Why cancel a show that is doing so well? Perhaps the Sci-fi channel could pick it up?
The only program on NBC worth an hour of my time and now it’s been cancelled… I adore the cast,. But the writers seem to have lost something and are less true to the original GRMM format. I will truly miss the characters NBC has ruined Friday nights for me.
I’ve enjoyed Grimm. The stories were all so exciting to see & waiting for the next episode every week was something to look forward to. The make up was awesome & the characters were so interesting. I will miss this show…to bad it’s over , maybe it will return one day .
So sad, I love Grimm, u need to keep it on its a real good show. You can’t do away with the show its just too good.
I am so sorry to see that Grimm has been cancelled. I have watched this show from the beginning and never missed an episode! I wish they would reconsider their decision.
Grim is such a great show it should be continued with nicks child. Please don’t let a good show go to waste……
Im so effing mad. Why do they always take off the best shows.
NBC has lost their minds. I will also never watch their network again.
I’m so disappointed that Grimm has been cancelled! Can anybody tell me why? The fan base is enormous, we love this show! Why is it the stupid crappy shows stay on for years and the good ones get cancelled??? This is the biggest mistake NBC has ever made!!!
I hope everyone who loves this show boycotts NBC, maybe they should poll the viewers before they make bad choices! Can’t image what show they plan on replacing their time slot with, that any true Grimm lover would watch!
Totally pissed off, I sure won’t be watching NBC anymore, hope everyone else does the same! Next time check with your loyal viewers before cancelling another loved show!
Maybe another network will pick this show up, we will follow this show where ever we can!
Why are you taking away another show I really like they stopped eureka ghost whisper warehouse 13 defiance and on and on why?
I can’t believe that they would cancel the show. When Once upon a time is still on and it is just a POS now. I liked it at first but it is so badly mixed up now, hard to follow and a crazily written now. Just like Lost turned out in end. The writers have no where else to take it, where as Grimm was getting better I thought all the time.
I have been waiting for Grimm to return and now what a blow to know it was cancelled ! I wish another network would pick it up… what a shame!
I have been waiting for Grimm to return and now what a blow to know it was cancelled ! I love watching something that can take you to a world of fantasy, I like the characters and
I really like grimm, it is a great show. It is really to bad this will be the last season. I looked forward to watching each episode. Some other network needs to pick it up.
Really hate to hear that Grimm won’t continue. I really love this program and find it very riviting. I have talked this program up to many friends who started to watch. Hopefully this program can transition to Netflix or Hula so we can continue to view all the seasons over again. Will miss it greatly!
How could they possibly call an end to this great unique show. So sad.
This show ended for me when sleeping beauty woke up and started barking at Nick every chance she got. The writers messed up big time! I stopped watching it live from there on and completely stopped watching it last year. Have not missed it one bit. Better shows out there to pass my time with.
Constantine was cancelled, then Damien, now Grimm, all fantastic shows. Crap like Idol, the Voice,and Duck Dynasty just keep going on.
Truly depressing, so many good shows and they don’t last. I hate to even start something new anymore, they get you hooked, have what they feel is a slow season and cancel it. I loved this showed, watched like many others since day one and was shocked when I saw this article, never saw this coming, it was just getting really good. Maybe another network could pick it up. So depressed.
An incredibly entertaining show. I’ve watched since episode #1. My wife even liked it! And she thinks my 67 year obsession with Sci-Fi, etc is weird. I look forward all year to this show, Please, please reconsider, and do not cancel it. It had 6 million+ viewers last year!! Come on! That is success for any TV show. Hoping fervently that you will change your mind Grimm producers.
Grimm is my favorite show please don’t cancel it!!