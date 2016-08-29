“Grimm” will come to a close after its upcoming sixth season, NBC confirmed on Monday.

Announcing the premiere date for Season 6 in a press release today, the network stated “the final season” will begin on Jan. 6.

Season 6 will consist of 13 episodes with the finale chapter following the battle fans have been long waiting for: Nick versus Capt. Renard.

With the forces of Black Claw silenced, Nick (David Giuntoli) will face a familiar foe in Capt. Renard (Sasha Roiz), who is now in the seat of power as the mayor elect of Portland. Nick must take a stand to protect his city and those closest to him, especially his child with Adalind (Claire Coffee), and it will take the full force of Nick and his allies to find a way to bring peace. Also in the final chapter, Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell) and Rosalee (Bree Turner) will grapple with bringing a child into a new and tumultuous world, while Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) faces unsettling identity issues as her former self lurks below the surface. Russell Hornsby and Reggie Lee also star in the final season.

“Grimm” has been a steady Friday night staple for NBC, hitting the 100-episode mark last season. Launching in 2011 on Friday nights, the first season averaged more than 6.3 million viewers, while the second season, which shifted timeslots from Mondays to Fridays to Tuesdays, averaged nearly 7 million viewers. The show moved back to Friday for its third season, when it averaged nearly 8 million viewers, and has stayed on that night ever since, with the fourth season dipping to around 7 million and the most recent fifth season hitting an audience of nearly 6 million.

“Grimm” was created by David Greenwalt, Jim Kouf, and Stephen Carpenter. Greenwalt and Kouf serve as executive producers, along with Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills. Universal Television also producers.