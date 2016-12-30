Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, who famously filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Roger Ailes this summer, will guest host the 9 a.m. hour of the “Today” show on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Carlson made the announcement Friday on her Twitter, tweeting that she is “excited to be guest hosting.” She also teased that she will be delivering some news while she’s on the morning show, writing, “Pls join me on NBC for announcements!” including the hashtags “new year,” “2017” and “never give up.”

Carlson filed her lawsuit against Ailes this past July, which set off a domino effect of allegations from multiple woman against the embattled Fox News chief, ultimately forcing him to resign from the company. Carlson reportedly received a $20 million settlement, plus a public apology from the cable news network.

Tuesday’s episode of “Today” will mark Carlson’s first on-air hosting gig, following the Fox News debacle. Since settling the sexual harassment case, Carlson has kept a relatively low profile, but she did sit down with ABC News for a “20/20” special in November. During her interview, Carlson said, “I hope I’ve helped other women to win.”

The 9 a.m. hour of “Today” has been in flux ever since the departure of Billy Bush, who came under widespread scrutiny for the now-infamous leaked audio tapes with President-Elect Donald Trump, in which Bush and Trump were heard making vulgar comments about women. Bush was hired to co-anchor the 9 a.m. hour of “Today” just weeks prior to his controversial exit. Since, the hour has been hosted by Tamron Hall, Al Roker and usually a guest.

While Carlson teased forthcoming “announcements” in her tweet, no word on whether she’s gearing up to announce a more regular presence on “Today.” Variety‘s request for comment was not immediately answered by reps for the NBC morning show.

Next week’s “Today” will also see another familiar face on the anchor desk: former “Today” host Katie Couric is back reuniting with Matt Lauer for the week of Jan. 2, filing in for Savannah Guthrie, who is on maternity leave.