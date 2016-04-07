“Greek” could be coming back to the small screen.

Freeform, the network formerly known as ABC Family, is developing a “Greek” television movie, set to reunite the original cast from the beloved series that ran on ABC Family from 2007 to 2011.

Titled “Greek: The Reunion,” the movie would see the characters from the original show return to Cypress Rhodes University for the five-year reunion. No cast members have been announced at this point.

“Greek” creator Patrick Sean Smith will exec produce the TV movie with Shawn Piller and Lloyd Segan.

The college-set series, which followed the lives of students in the Greek system, starred Spencer Grammer as sorority queen Casey Cartwright and Jacob Zachar as her younger brother. Scott Michael Foster (“Chasing Life,” “Blood & Oil”) played goofy fraternity brother Cappie, and Jake McDorman (“Limitless”) played frat heartthrob Evan Chambers. Clark Duke (“Hot Tub Time Machine”), Amber Stevens (“The Carmichael Show”), Dilshad Vadsaria (“Second Chance”), Paul James and Tiffany Dupont also starred.

Freeform also announced on Thursday another TV movie in development, “Angry Angel” from exec producer Will Gluck (“Easy A”). The project follows a disgruntled angel who tries to make it back into heaven after being kicked out.

