UPDATE: Sunday’s telecast of the Golden Globes on NBC has joined other major awards shows over the past year to post ratings declines, with this year’s telecast — which went up against the closing minutes of NFL playoff coverage on Fox in much of the country — down about 4% in viewership from last year.
According to Nielsen estimates that accurately encompass West Coast viewing, the “73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards” on NBC averaged a 5.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 18.5 million viewers overall. This leaves it down vs. last year by 5% in the demo (from 5.8) and 4% in total viewers (from 19.31 million).
This year’s Golden Globes telecast, hosted by Ricky Gervais, did grow 10% vs. his prior turn hosting in 2012 (5.5 vs. 5.0 in 18-49 and 18.51 million vs. 16.85 million). Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted from 2013 through 2015.
Over the past 12 months, the Oscars, Grammys, Primetime Emmys and Tonys have all been down vs. their prior telecast, with the Globes seeing smaller declines than the others. Just about the only top-tier awards show up is the Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS.
“The Revenant” and “The Martian” were the big winners on the film side at this year’s Golden Globes, while there were some surprising choices on the TV side, including a win in the drama category for “Mr. Robot” and in the comedy actress category for Rachel Bloom of CW’s new “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”
On the social media scoreboard, Nielsen estimates that 10.2 million people saw one or more of the 1.7 million tweets sent about the “73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards” on Sunday. Tweets about the awards show were sent by 518,000 unique authors and were seen a total of 298.8 million times.
According to marketing technology company Amobee Brand Intelligence, the most-tweeted celebrities between 8 p.m. and midnight ET were Lady Gaga (141,147 tweets), Leonardo DiCaprio (74,439) and Jennifer Lawrence (66,906). And during red carpet coverage from 6 to 8 p.m. ET, the most popular on Twitter were Lady Gaga (18,747), Jennifer Lawrence (14,868) and Channing Tatum (12,259).
Ricky rocked!! (But ’nuff with Mel shots)
It ‘sounded’ like a good show but I don’t have television anymore… they should preview it on Netflix with live updates… and shit like that… a good idea!
He’s so funny when hosting