“Good Morning America” host Amy Robach has apologized for using the outdated racial term “colored people” on air.
“We all know Hollywood has received recent and quite a bit of criticism for casting white actors in what one might assume should be a role reserved for colored people,” Robach said during a segment about Zendaya’s role as Mary Jane in the upcoming “Spider-Man” reboot.
Robach issued an mea culpa after receiving instant backlash. Robach told the Associated Press that she meant to use the term “people of color.” She called the incident “a mistake” and said it’s “not at all a reflection of how I feel or speak in my everyday life.”
“We no longer use the term colored people, although once upon a time that was a term in use,” Deborah E. McDowell, director of the University of Virginia’s Carter G. Woodson Institute for African-American and African Studies, told AP. “Now the preferred usage is people of color if you are speaking about people of color broadly. If you are referring specifically to African-Americans, people will frequently be specific and refer to us as African-Americans.”
This is not the first time that Zendaya has been the target of racially charged comments. Giuliana Rancic came under fire last year for a remark she made during an E! “Fashion Police” segment on the Oscars about the young singer’s hairstyle choice.
“The hair to me on her is making her a little more boho. Like I feel like she smells like patchouli oil. Or weed,” Rancic said.
What does the NAACP stand for?
You people need a life.
Thought police and racist scumbags looking to be offended. Go screw yourself you PC losers
“Colored people” is a correct, albeit aged, term of art. This is the result of impowerment through offensiveness that is the new norm the media has created. For instance on my twitter pic, as soon as I posted a profile pic of Homer Simpson, I was randomly attacked as racist. This has gotten out of hand and needs to stop. Obviously a reasonable person would never think the intent here was to deprive, ridicule, put down, discriminate, take something, or oppress this actress. I think it probably did her a favor as I had no idea who this actress is.
This is what happens when others reserve the right to define a people
People are just too thin skinned these days. Jeezs, get over it…it was probably a simple mistake…especially coming from her. All this politically correct stuff is ridiculous. Nowadays you can’t say ANYTHING, for fear of hurting someone else’s feelings. Suck it up buttercups
Is the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People aware of this?
Well, once the clocks are rolled back to a Trump America “colored people” will become an all-inclusive term.
Well, let’s hope so. Sanity is coming back in vogue.
She probably meant to say “people of color,” which is the pc term.
At first, on quick glance, I thought I was looking at picture of Megyn Kelly. Ever notice how these blonde white chicks all look alike? Kind of like how colored people all look alike.
Elmo, Elmo, Elmo…
lol
“Colored” is not a slur. It’s outdated. I should know because it’s on my 1959 birth certificate issued by the City of Boston. It went out of fashion in 1968. I know that because James Brown told me. Amy was born in 1973. Where was that in common use in Amy’s milieu? She is not Howell Heflin. Anyway, mainly much ado about nothing.
They aren’t actually offended. They are lying. They know perfectly well this was a slip up (linguistically, a “performance error”) between two very similar phrases, one of which is clumsy and contrived, the other quicker and easier to say, but with racial baggage. This was a chance to beat on Whitey, force her to grovel, and damage her career.
Yeah, she sure was wrong. Everyone knows that the correct term is “darkies”.
This is the biggest bunch of bs I’ve ever heard!! Are you kidding me?? People need to get a life!!!!
OMG! Colored people? I thought my world was ending when Trump said pussy … and now this?!
If they say they are people of color they are colored people.
Yes, just like homosexuals chose the term gay for some strange reason.
I’m sure if had called white people “crackers” or “rednecks” nothing would have happened
Someone needs to tell the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People).
From now on all white people should be called European Americans.
We are all colored people. Everyone who isn’t is a ghost.
In real reality, we are all colored just different colors. If something or someone did not have a color, it would be invisible.
Monique — on behalf of millions of cancer patients (and I’ve battled the disease – twice, late stage), I have a message for you: Take a chill pill and STFU. Thank you.
It’s not Variety’s fault, it is the media’s fault in general. People in the media are exploiting this as such a huge deal, but it really shouldn’t be. She is live on air, and probably didn’t even realize her slip until they went to commercial…
I’m going to stop viewing these Variety articles, all sensationalism and no substance. Colored people vs people of color? Pure semantics, why don’t you call the NAACP racist just because of their choice of words? Plus, how can people complain about whitewashing then turn a blind eye when Mary Jane Watson and Hermione get portrayed by black people? Racism is all one-sided today, doesn’t make any sense.
As a “colorless” person, why is it more acceptable to say the now common “people of color” vs “colored people” which not too awfully long ago was used interchangeably with “negro.” Not trying to be disrespectful or make light of this here but can someone make this more black and white for me. Does “colored people” remind too many of the racist past of the south? To me, the term, “colored people,” like “negro” sounds old fashioned for sure but I’m not clear why either of these terms are now derogatory.
“colored people” suiggests that white is the norm and that every other kind of person is a “colored” version. “people of color” can just suggest that we are a color other than white without suggesting that white is the original. Does that make sense?
No, it actually doesn’t make sense. There is no suggestion of “norms” in the term. It’s merely differentiates one from another. Stop reading so much into it.
People of White will be fine.
No, that doesn’t make sense unless you’re a colored person and want to be racist against white people any chance you can.
Cry me river! Using the term colored people is not racist at all. She shouldn’t have apologized.
Blackwashing Mary Jane is racist.
I’m a colored person and wtf is the big deal?! Colored people? People of color? Semantics.
That is offensive? How? NAACP = National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. I suppose this is NOT offensive, eh?….. I find this ridiculous and hypocritical that some people get offended by words spoken from members of a different race. Just like those African-Americans that proclaim, the “N” word is racially offensive, yet they turn around and say it themselves. …. I’ve witnessed this so many times. Hypocrites! In my view, Amy did NOT need to apologize!
I think we have come such a long way from the phrases our grandfathers used (and sadly, can still be heard at Trump rallies and alt-right meetings) and we’re all for using the most current, comfortable, respectable adjectives but I have to say, I have retired about half-a-dozen in my lifetime.It sounds like the young woman just left the drawer slightly ajar and one of them slipped out.
and rap music and black oriented films and typical discussions among “colored folks”
Honestly, you’re referring to “colored people” as a racial slur? Get a grip. It may not be the current political correct terminology — and I understand that it’s no longer preferred due to its association with an earlier, more racist era — but I’d hardly say it qualifies as a slur. Someone should tell the NAACP that they’d better rename themselves since they have a slur in their organization’s name. Sheesh.
They could change it to the NAAAAP or the NAABP