Update, Jan. 6: HBO confirmed that “Girls” would be ending after Season 6, announcing the renewal for the sixth and final season.

“Lena Dunham and her brilliant collaborators, including Judd Apatow and Jenni Konner, have given HBO a signature series of rare wit and intelligence,” Michael Lombardo, president of HBO Programming, said on Wednesday. “They are exceptional talents, and I can’t wait to see what Lena, Jenni and Judd have in store for the final seasons of this unique show, and look forward to working with them on future projects.”

Dunham commented: “I can’t imagine a more fulfilling creative experience than ‘Girls.’ The freedom and support that HBO has given Jenni, Judd and me is something rare and beautiful. The commitment and originality of our actors has been stunning, and our crew is truly my family. I conceived of ‘Girls’ when I was 23 and now I’m nearly 30 — the show has quite perfectly spanned my 20s, the period of time that it’s about — and so it feels like the right time to wrap our story up. We look forward to creating a sixth season that will honor our amazing cast, crew and fans. And in the ‘Girls’ universe, nothing ever ends too neatly.”

Original Story, Jan. 5:

The end of “Girls” is in the distant future.

The Lena Dunham series will wrap up after its sixth season, Variety has confirmed. The news comes before the comedy even enters its fifth season, which premieres in February, so there are still two full rounds of the series to come.

Though HBO declined to comment on the show’s fate, sources tell Variety the official announcement is expected to come this week at the network’s Television Critics Association press tour day on Thursday.

“Girls” ending — reported today by E! Online — comes as little surprise, as creator and star Dunham has commented on the ending of her show much in the past. It’s been widely reported that HBO prez Michael Lombardo has spoken with Dunham about doing six seasons of “Girls,” and she previously spoke to Variety about not wanting to overstay the show’s welcome on television.

“I think America has a tendency to push shows past their due dates,” Dunham said early last year. “I like the British model – in and out.”

Dunham also explained that she’s thought about the series’ final episode long ago. “We spent a lot of time talking about where these girls will end up. We definitely have a distinct idea of where we want to see them. I even sometimes focus on this final image that I see, but between now and then, anything can happen.”

Along with Dunham, “Girls” stars Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet star as the main foursome. “Star Wars” villain Adam Driver also stars, along with Alex Karpovsky and Andrew Rannells.

Debuting in April 2012, the show launched Dunham into super-stardom, becoming known as multi-talented young creator writing as “the voice of her generation” (to quote her character Hannah Horvath). Though “Girls” hasn’t pulled in big numbers for recent seasons, the show brought much critical acclaim and buzz to HBO, especially in its heyday, along with social media attention from a younger demo.

In its first season, “Girls” was nominated for outstanding comedy at the Emmys, and Dunham racked up noms for lead comedy actress, director and writer. The series won for best comedy and actress (Dunham) at the Golden Globes in 2013 and since, Dunham and also Driver have been nominated for numerous awards.

When the series wraps, Dunham could still be in business with HBO, as she has a pilot in the works with the cabler. Titled “Max,” the half-hour comedy will be directed by Dunham, and exec produced by her and much of the “Girls” team, including creator Murray Miller, who’s a writer/producer on “Girls,” plus Jenni Konner and Ilene Landress. Set in the magazine world of the 1960s, the pilot revolves around the stirrings of second-wave feminism, as seen through the eyes of an ambitious magazine writer who stumbles her way into the women’s movement. Though “Girls” will end after season six, Dunham has teased the possibility of a movie follow-up to the comedy — though probably not anytime soon.

When she was honored as one of Variety’s Power of Women honorees last year, Dunham told Variety, “I have fantasies of us all coming back and making a movie when we’re 40. I think we’d want to wait long enough for something to have really gone down.”