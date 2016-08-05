‘Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce’ to End After Five Seasons on Bravo

Bravo’s “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” will be ending after five seasons, Variety has confirmed.

No, you didn’t blink and miss a few seasons of the Lisa Edelstein dramedy: Only two have aired—Season 2 finished its run in February—but Bravo gave the Universal Cable Productions series a three-season renewal back in April. Now, creator Marti Noxon says those five seasons will be the full run of the series. The three seasons coming down the pike will total 19 episodes: Season 3 will have seven, and Seasons 4 and 5 will have six. The show will shoot all the episodes in one go in Vancouver.

Doling out multi-season renewals is one way cable nets have fought back against streaming outlets like Netflix, which have raided traditional talent larders with the promises of multiple seasons and what cable execs like FX’s John Landgraf have called “shock-and-awe levels of money and commitment.” Another way is by renewing shows before they’ve even premiered, in a bid to reassure fans wary of itchy cancellation fingers.

Five seasons is also a healthy run for a series, particularly in a cable environment that can seem indifferent to longevity. It didn’t exactly set the Nielsen charts ablaze when it premiered in December 2014, to 1.04 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, and the live ratings never reached those levels again, but the show sees healthy percentage gains once encores and on-demand viewing are factored in, and the benefit of being produced by a network’s studio arm is that there’s always money in the back-end.