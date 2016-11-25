You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Gilmore Girls’: Fans React to Those Final Four Words (SPOILERS)

Debra Birnbaum

Gilmore Girls First Look Trailer
Spoiler alert: Do not read until you’ve watched all four episodes of “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” on Netflix.

Now we know.

When creator Amy Sherman-Palladino left the original series “Gilmore Girls” on WB in 2006 in its sixth season, she revealed that she had a plan in mind for the final four words for the show. Fans have been left speculating ever since what those mysterious words might be.

And when the much anticipated revival of the series was announced on Netflix, Sherman-Palladino urged fans not to fast forward through the four 90-minute episodes to solve the mystery.

“It would be great if people who wanted to see the last four words first got some therapy before it actually aired and got rid of that inclination, because it really is a journey leading up to the last four words,” she told reporters at the TV critics press tour in July. “I do think that it’s going to mean a lot more if you’ve taken the journey, and it’s going to mean a lot less if you just flip to the last page. That being said, what can I do? So I would hope that people would want to take the whole trip. It’s a fun trip. It’s worth it. There’s peanuts.”

There was so much secrecy around the words, they weren’t even in the script. It simply said: “And then the last four words are said.”

So what are those final four words?

As Lorelai and Rory sit side-by-side quietly contemplating their future in the aftermath of Lorelai’s long-awaited wedding to Luke, Rory turns to her mother.

“Mom?” she says. “Yeah?” responds Lorelai. “I’m pregnant,” says Rory.

It’s a perfect circle, and does set a potential return to Stars Hollow, should Netflix and Warner Bros be able to get the cast back on board.

By early Friday morning, hours after the revival was released, fans had already responded on Twitter with mixed reactions.

Some were smug. “I was right about two of the final four words,” @harlequimsy wrote.

Others already want more. “Omfg those final four words how can you just cut it like that??? There has to be more #GilmoreGirlsRevival,” wrote @alasdair.

@_cesia chimed in, “I refuse to accept that was the ending to Gilmore Girls. Those can’t be the final four words.”

Still others were in complete shock. “I know the final four words and I CANNOT BREATHE OMG,” @katesandsuch tweeted.

“I just turned the tv off and I’m still crying thinking I may go lay in the tub and think about the final four words,” @taypicou wrote.

“i just found out the final four words and i have chills and i’m tearing up in public i cannot believe,” @felinegarbage tweeted.

Of course, fans who haven’t finished want to stay spoiler-free. “I JUST WOKE UP WHY DOES EVERYONE WANNA SPOIL THE FINAL FOUR WORDS FOR ME STOPPPPPPPPPPP,” @xan_voorhees tweeted.

@samfonggg wrote, “No one on my feed has tweeted about the final four words and that’s how I know I follow the right people.”

What do you think of the final four words? Share your reaction with us in the comments below.

