TV Land has renewed “Lopez,” starring comedian George Lopez, for a second season, the network announced Friday.

The series focuses on Lopez as he struggles with his desire to give back to the Latino community where he grew up, as well as his feeling that he can never satisfy all the demands placed on him by his celebrity and his hometown.

Season one of the comedy premiered March 30. The season finale is scheduled for Wednesday, June 22.

Lopez serves as executive producer on the series with John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky (“Silicon Valley,” “King of the Hill”). Michael Rotenberg (“It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”) of 3 Arts Entertainment and Troy Miller also exec produce. Miller directed all episodes of the first season and produced the show via Dakota Pictures.

TV Land’s renewal follows a series order yesterday for another half-hour comedy, “Nobodies,” executive produced by Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone. Following a rebrand last year, the cable network has pushed hard into original comedies with series such as “Younger,” “The Jim Gaffigan Show” and “Impastor.”