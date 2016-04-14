“Game of Thrones” will premiere its highly anticipated sixth season on April 24, but the executive producers say they are considering an abbreviated end game for the hit HBO series.
In an exclusive interview with Variety, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss said they are weighing wrapping up the Emmy-winning saga of Westeros and the battle for the Iron Throne with just 13 more episodes once this sixth season is over: seven episodes for season 7; six for the eighth and potential final season.
“I think we’re down to our final 13 episodes after this season. We’re heading into the final lap,” said Benioff. “That’s the guess, though nothing is yet set in stone, but that’s what we’re looking at.”
Sources later clarified those exact numbers were premature, given that the showrunners are now just beginning to outline their plans, but said that any upcoming seasons may be shorter than the full 10 episodes of seasons past.
HBO programming president Michael Lombardo acknowledged the showrunners’ plan to wind down the series with two more years. “That’s my understanding from them right now, those have been the conversations we’ve had,” he says. “Because where these narratives go, it feels like another two years to them. As a television executive, as a fan, do I wish they said another six years? I do.”
But, he added, “I’m always an optimist, and I do believe we will figure this out.”
It’s long been speculated that the show would end with season eight; HBO signaled back in January that they were in talks with Weiss and Benioff for two more seasons. Fans might have expected that the two additional seasons would run the usual 10-episode-per-season stretch, but the executive producers say the shorter run will enable them to spend more time per episode. “Thrones” is set to go back into production in July.
To live up to the standard they’ve set for themselves — and fans — Weiss and Benioff said they can’t continue to produce 10 episodes of the show in the show’s usual 12- or 14-month time frame. “It’s crossing out of a television schedule into more of a mid-range movie schedule,” Weiss said.
While the “Game of Thrones” showrunners said the shorter-episode scenario is their hope, HBO executives made it clear there’s no deal yet in place. “We’re still in conversations,” said Lombardo.
IN THIS MOVIE WHICH like sophie turner with h…rts .i like this movie very much in my life .
I read this piece of writing completely concerning
the difference of newest and earlier technologies, it’s awesome article.
I really don’t care anymore about HBO series. They wait so long to put them on and then only a few episodes, who cares?
RIDICULOUS ! OMG is this the new normal for shows near the end…Harry Potter, breaking bad did the same thing !!!
BWahahha, absolute suicide by the showrunners, they clearly have no interest in seeing this out properly, nor they have any respect for their own property, 13 episodes between TWO seasons! Most show have more episodes than that in ONE season, LOL, clowns
And do you also know the budget and time of those shows? I mean, have you ever seen a Game of Thrones set?
This bloated, meandering mess can’t end too soon. My dream ending? A space probe from the United States touches down in Westeros, beams some video back to Earth, and President Trump declares, via Twitter, that Westeros is a land of “losers” and “overrated clowns” and that he “won’t be visiting.”
I love you Ed. Vote Trump everybody.
Congratulations. We got the worst person to run for/become president, and his administration is a chaos of infantile tweets, blaming, name-calling, and general grade-schoolyard bullying, all with lots of hints at kleptocratic corruption, as well as possible illegal (treasonous) connections to Russia. But hey, at least it’s not Hillary, right? Would’ve been so much worse for white men above the age of 21 to actually have to act like men, not the farting class clown at the back of the room. Can’t have that.
13 Season or season 7 with 13 episode?
Neither. They are talking about seasons 7 and 8 only consisting of 13 episodes combined. 7 episodes in season 7, 6 episodes in season 8.
Surely a suitable and spectacular ending for the game of thrones saga would be by financing a 3 hour movie spectacular.
This could be scheduled to premiere within 2 months of the last episode on tv
To: j a morrey
I like your idea and I think they are telegraphing this by leaving a gap of 7/episode (6-7/hr screen time). As I said way back in April, the CGI expenses to do the ‘FIRE & ICE’ battles are going to be too much for TV! Look how much was spent on the ‘Battle of the Bastards’ battle scene, and that was people and horses, plus they had to cut out Ghost because they couldn’t afford both a Giant and a Direwolf!
As for the MOVIE finish, I’m hoping for at least a 2-Parter and here’s my reasons for that from April:
********************
Serio Lives says:
April 16, 2016 at 3:17 am
Don’t worry Show watchers…I think this is a negotiation tactic by D&D, and also the main Actors themselves who are key to the end of the story.
The real end (Post-S8) are LOTR style movie(s), so DD&HBO afford the actors & great CGI Dragons!
You can say this is all BS, but HBO made TWO Sex&City movies and One Enterage, and neither of those had a quarter of GOT worldwide audience!
HBO could easily find a partner to put up the money for a LOTR type Movie budget. Someone like APPLE who has $100+ Billion sitting overseas that it can’t bring back to the USA without paying 30% tax would be a no brainier!
********************
If GOT announced two short seasons of 8 and 8, most fans would be okay with it, excited! Anything less, starts to feel like a cheat.
The story is far to intricate and captivating to end in only 13 more episodes. I have never been so mesmerized by a cable TV production. More episodes or more seasons should be planned. Come on HBO, convince the producers. Nothing talks louder than money!
That’s not going to happen. There’s too much money involved in full seasons.
I demand that Game of Thrones features new episodes every day for eternity, filmed live!
It’s bad enough we only get ten episodes a year,but now they’re actually thinking about 7 & 6 for the last two? Kind of a shitty thing to do to the loyal fans who already wait a rediculous long time for each season and only get ten episodes each season. I really hope they don’t screw us all over doing something so stupid. What a way to piss off the fans that made the show by watching for so long..smh..too stupid. How about a new show about the rise and fall of the night King ? Or house Targaryen and its rise to power? 7& 6 episodes..what a bunch of dick bags for even thinking about effing the fans like this…
Why not have one last season with an extra 3 episodes then. Making us wait 2 years for a total of less than one season of any other TV show in history sucks.
Also, if you have to do things like teleport the Greyhound around to squish everything together to fit in some weird timeline then why not have two full seasons?
In history? Are you kidding me? What are you, 12 years old? Do you have no memory or no experience with TV?
I would be fine with shorter season s if we got longer episodes. Or instead of going 2 more seasons. Leta just wrap this up in 1 last epic seasons and get those boxsets selling out of every shelf coast to coast. There is a lot of money to be made for you if you get it done sooner then later.
NO NO NO. I loathe this idea. I cancelled my cable and bought the final season of Breaking Bad on DVD when they did this. Fans get interested in other things….
I don’t mind what way they end it so long as they end it when it is time and GRRM gives the thumbs up. I think last season (season 5) they went off track and sure Arya and Deanery’s stories in comparison to what’s happening in the North are borderline boring and dragged out. Hopefully now that stories are beginning to intertwine and things are shifting towards their ultimatum the speed of the show should become secondary, hence I don’t mind if they finished the series (as sad as it will be to end) in 13 episodes.
if they should require two more seasons, or more) then why limit yourself and try to compile everything into 13 episodes? that doesn’t make sense? Surely if there is only going to be thirteen more episodes then the finale season (season 7) would be the same as all the rest with an extension of three episodes more?. if not 13 episodes in one final season then surely there is enough scope to expand over 20 episodes between two? It’s not like they’re scraping the barrel in terms of filler, on the contrary they’ve skimped over large chunks of book five which led to the worst season to date.
There is still so much to see, loose ends to wrap, character arcs to find satisfying conclusions I just cant see that happening in just 13 episodes.
The build up has been so so slow and its taken so long for the characters to get to this point, it just would be devestating of they ruah out the end in basically 1 season plus 3 episodes.
Dany has to tale her throne, the white walkees, the dragons 20 episodes is just about enough. 1 season dedicated to danys conquest and the last season the white walkers, the teasing that they have done needs to be worth the wait.
What are littlefingers and varys’ true motivations, when will Cersei and jamie be properly outed, what happened in the tower to ned starks sister, where does bran and his gifts fit into all this, who is Jon snow and why does the red woman believe he is so important, Arya’s revenge?? who will win the game of thrones….
So many questions, Game of thrones has been a slow cooked masterpiece dont rush it and brun the whole thing at the end.
We’re up to season 6 sud Carry on tell season 10 what the Point Stop at season 8 I be well pissd off if they do that
Plese plese, don’t rush the ending, nobody likes rushed endings.
And nobody likes a series that was at one point decent to turn absolutely trash just to keep the machine going from network or fan pressure. I think 13 hours is more than enough to wrap up any series, so I doubt it’ll be “rushed.” I’d rather it end in 13 well done episodes than 30 garbage ones. And I doubt anyone would want this to go on for another 5 years and completely jumping the shark.
I would have been fine with only 7 episodes this season. Episodes 6-8 have dragged badly at times. It was easily one of the worst stretches in the shows history. A huge shame since I though from episode 1-5 this was the best season of the show to date. The season has yet to get back to the high point of “The Door”. Hoping the battle for Winterfell gets us back there.
I disagree completely that there were any episodes this season that have “dragged.” Each episode is clear, and one must pay attention for the nuanced history as well as for the exciting, bloody and fantastical or sexy scenes that feature a lot of eye candy and special effects. I love watching and hearing the histories of the 7 families/7 gods, with the oaths and agreements revisited, with the politics and alliances which were sworn for each other as forbearance against the coming winter. During the long Summer, it is easy to play with people’s lives and betray sworn agreements, but when a Thousand years of Winter finally arrives, the kings and queens, with their hotly contested lineages matter little, because the White Walkers and the reality of Winter forces everybody to fight, and to be ready to defend anyone who can help them survive. And those who have been disloyal suffer the satisfying retribution they so richly have earned.
Relax people the books are much batter anyways I know some of you might not be book readers but they are so much better because a TV Show can never cover that many stories in great detail. Give them a try you will fall in love
The books Spread itself too thin and ignores lots of plot lines. There is a stronger sense of character development in the show then book.
In the Books the Other are only there like twice.
Atleast the show makes the point that the white walkers are an imminent threat
David Benioff
D. B. Weiss are fucking idiots if they try to shorten season 7 and 8… Just consult with Martin…. he would help tell and end the the story the way it truly deserves with 10 seasons each with 10 episodes long so not to seem cheap.
David Benioff and Weiss are scared lil egotical bastards and if they wanna truly prove their worth they would end on a good note by making game of thrones end beautfiully with 10 seasons wrapping up all the loose ends even the tiny story arcs as well as ending the major story. It could be done and should be done. Dont half ass it cause your scared of bad reviews that will get you bad reviews…..
D. B. Weiss
Breaking Bad ended with 5 seasons because it could… without harming the story… and story arcs…. Game of thrones has too much to wrap up in 7-8 season especially if they try to make each 6 episodes long…. what a dumb ass idea… martin still lives… talk to the man he could give us the visions we so desire and need. Dont try to do it all your selves
David Benioff
D. B. Weiss your already telling someone elses work just go along with and and ask for help dont be a fucking child and cry you cant make 10 seasons with each having 10 episodes because your too scared and not smart enough… ask martin for help he will help you all carry the torch and give game of thrones the proper send off it deserves ending all story lines.. and tieing up loose ends.
MAN I SWEAR IM GETTING FED UP WITH WEISS AND BENIOFF..ITS ALREADY RIDICULOUS ALL THE MAJOR PLOTS THEY CUT FROM BOOKS 4&5 AND WE ONLY GET TEN EPISODES A SEASON AND NOW IVE NOTICED WITH THE SIXTH SEASON THAT EVERY EPISODE IS NO LONGER THAN 53 MIN. EVEN THE PREMIER WAS ONLY 49 MINUTES..ITS BAD ENOUGH WE ONLY GET TEN EPISODES BUT THEN THE ONES WE GET THEY CUT SHORT..WHY IS IT THAT SONS OF ANARCHY IS ON BASIC CABLE AND EVEN IT CAN GET EPISODES THAT ARE OVER AN HOUR?..BUT GAME OF THRONES ALREADY WITH THESE SHORT SEASONS AND WE CAN’T EVEN GET A FULL HOUR EVERY WEEK ON HBO..I SIGHED IN RELIEF WHEN I LEARNED THAT THERE WOULD BE 8 INSTEAD OF THE 7 I HAD HEARD OF ..BUT NOW THEY WANNA GIVE US ONLY 13 MEASELY EPISODES ..WTF?..SO BASICALLY IT IS ONLY ONE MORE SEASON..I SWEAR IF THEY DO ONLY GIVE US 13 IT MAY BE THE FINAL STRAW WITH ME..THEY BEEN DECLINING EVER SINCE THE END OF SEASON4 BECAUSE THEY HAVE DIVERGED TOO MUCH FROM THE BOOKS..I UNDERSTAND AN ADAPTATION ISNT GOING TO BE EVERYTHING THATS IN THE SOURCE AND MANY OF THE CHANGES IN THE FIRST 4 SEASONS WERE FOR THE BETTER..LIKE MORE ROBB,TYWIN AND ESPECIALLY OBERYN BUT THEY WERE STILL ADHERING TO THE SOURCE MOSTLY..NOW SINCE THEY HAVE CHOSEN TO JUST MAKE UP MOST IT THEMSELVES I FEEL ITS BEEN FOR THE WORSE..TRUE BOOK 6 STILL AIN’T OUT YET BUT THEY DID HAVE AN OUTLINE AND MUCH OF BOOK4&5 WAS CUT OUT OR MAYBE ITLL GET DONE IN SEASON6 BUT STILL IT JUST PISSES ME OFF THAT AS FANS THEY WOULD CHOOSE TO GO THIS ROUTE..I UNDERSTAND THEY MUST BE EXHAUSTED BUT DAMN IN THAT CASE GIVE THE JOB TO SOMEONE ELSE AND YEA I BELIEVE IN ENDING A STORY WHEN IT NEEDS TO AND NOT DRAGGING IT OUT BEFORE IT GETS PLAYED OUT..A great EXAMPLE BEING THE SIMPSONS..BUT I DON’T SEE HOW THEY DON’T HAVE ENOUGH STORY FOR TWENTY MORE EPISODES..I STILL FEEL ITS A SHAME THEY STARTED THE SHOW IN 2011 ..HAD THEY STARTED IT THIS YEAR ..BY TIME THEY GOT TO SEASON7 GRRM MIGHT’VE BEEN FINISHED WITH A DREAM OF SPRING..WE FANS SHOULD REALLY PROTEST THIS CRAP..THE SHOW IS ALREADY SHORT ENOUGH AND NOW THEY WANT TO CUT IT SHORTER..WTF?
stop yelling
They should just run one more season of 10 episodes next year to end it.
I understand people love the show, and it’s great, but part of having an excellent TV show is not milking it and extending it beyond its longevity of quality. No matter how much the fans want as much of the show as possible.
In the long game, if you care about overall quality, there is only so much you can extract from a storyline before it becomes contrived and overdone.
Look at television’s major titans of quality; The Wire and Breaking Bad. Both were 5 seasons and have left their mark as the best TV ever on offer. It’s a formula that works. Trying to drag it out to milk the show for $ or give the fans more and more is not the best approach if you want to create a show that has a legacy that that lasts long after the show has ended.
Please don’t compare a brilliant study on society television show like The Wire to something as (relatively) contrived and shallow as Breaking Bad. Not saying it’s a bad show but comparing the two is like comparing Scorsese to Michael Bay or something.
Your description of Breaking Bad is unfortunate in that your lack of perception regarding the depth of this series and its superior, unique creativity is woefully obvious.
You obviously didn’t read the books… As you might know, there are going to be 7 books with each like 600 pages or more. so wtf are you talking about stretching!!??? You cannot compare sth like BB or the wire with GoT dude. It’s based on boooooooooks !!! You better compare to LOTR or sth. and just to say, Tolkien is awesome but compared to GRRM ASOIAF LOTR is a lullaby! It’s not about the storyline or suspense. this show is just cutting out everything since season 4! GRRM blessed us with his awesome epic fantasy world. and the showrunners just cut it into pieces and commercialize it. I mean where is all the fantasy of ASOIAF!!????? I’d have loved to see a really long series with like 14 seasons thats at least comparable to the books. And what the hell, they are earning money like shit with the story of his books!… so what!? they could really go more detailed and don’t care a shit about all those GoT fans! The real ASOIAF fans would have appreciated and there is way enough of them to get it lucrative anyways!
And besides, idk what’s the hype about the wire! i watched the first season and it was just fucking disappointing boring crap!
GOD bless GRRM
I’m so sorry; I intended my recent comment to post to the one directly above.
Your description of Breaking Bad is unfortunate in that your lack of perception regarding the depth of this series and its superior, unique creativity is woefully obvious.
LOL The author is going to be dead before this thing ever finishes. The clown can’t even come up with any new ideas to drag on this pothole filled trainwreck.
I agree with you mostly. And you cited two great examples of The Wire & BB. But it seems the reason for shorter seasons is to give more quality to each episode… so I’m in favor of that. Also, while I agree with not milking out a show as a viewer, it is very easy for me to give away someone else’s income for my overall viewing experience. Just a thought.
The series has long suffered from too many storylines. Each one gets too little screen time. The result isn’t mini-cliffhangers that entice show over show but thin, incomplete stories. Last season they did well to leave out one story (Bran Stark et al) which gave the others room. I guess Bran is back this season so one of the other storylines will suffer. I’m assuming these next 10 episodes will be the same. The effect of getting these unsatisfying chunks of story every week is to encourage people to wait for the remainder of the series to come out on VOD and just binge watch.
If anyone is listening at GOT – breaking the final episodes into two smaller seasons is a cynical abuse of your fan base. Ten episodes a year is stingy enough. Go out on a thirteen week build-up of fan excitement and enjoy the accolades.
The should have just ended it next year like they originally planned…The series is getting long in the tooth..
speak for yourself. don’t like it don’t watch. I think it hasn’t missed a beat. 2nd best show in TV history after The Wire
I AM speaking for myself Idiot, and I’ll say and watch whatever I want..If you don’t agree, don’t agree, you don’t have to get nasty like a petulant child…It’s only a TV show, remember?
wire is pretty shit
It should end when it ends in a satisfactory way. Please no Hannibalizing of the series, like what happened to the Hannibal series.
How can the massive conflicts be solved in so few episodes when the first 6 seasons took an entire season to flesh out one, then resolve it in the second season?
NOoOoOoOoOo – so many outcomes, soooo many questions, they cannot be talking about the end already ? SURELY NOT =0.0=
Don’t worry Show watchers…I think this is a negotiation tactic by D&D, and also the main Actors themselves who are key to the end of the story.
The real end (Post-S8) are LOTR style movie(s), so DD&HBO afford the actors & great CGI Dragons!
You can say this is all BS, but HBO made TWO Sex&City movies and One Enterage, and neither of those had a quarter of GOT worldwide audience!
HBO could easily find a partner to put up the money for a LOTR type Movie budget. Someone like APPLE who has $100+ Billion sitting overseas that it can’t bring back to the USA without paying 30% tax would be a no brainier!
I ilke the way you think
Varys, give us back our episodes!
The show runner s wanted only 7 seasons to begin with and HBO pushed them in 8, so in the end we are going to get 3 more episodes than we were before.
It’s has nothing to do with artistic intensions. It’s a grab for more money. Shorten the number of episodes. Pay less. Make more.
That’s not how that works. I get the feeling that almost nobody here actually understands how these things work, or paid much attention to the article. The reason they are (maybe) shortening the lengths of the seasons is because they are already putting much more time and money into them than they ever thought they would. If they can invest more time and money into the end episodes, they can give the fans (you) a finale that this series deserves. If they did 10 episodes each for the finale two seasons, it would be the equivalent of making 7-10 blockbuster movies in the span of 2 years. Which is impossible. Or would you rather the end of GOT be cheap? Thank god it’s not up to us.
You explained that perfectly.
Oh, for F’s sake, just end the series with a spectacular 13 episode season next year. I personally don’t think that I could stay interested much longer, especially after killing off Jon Snow..
DUDE are you serious write spoilers or something I didn’t watch the last episode and now thanks to you I know whats going to happen. I hate you right thanks asshole
We saw him stabbed, we did not see hime dead and buried did we , so remember Jon Snow has many allies, friends and the support of the ones from behind the wall – the magic ones :)
I’d rather give them all the time they need to do the last 13 episodes and get it all in one final season.
I don’t like that people want shows to go on forever. I don’t like that you literally age 8+ years watching a show like game of thrones, just to see resolution. I wouldn’t tell anyone to buy a book series, and then only read one chapter a month. Although I can understand when a certain someone took this time to actually write the books its based off, Breaking Bad had a similar syndrome, and I see the expanse also doing it. The Office also got real long in the tooth as well. That’s one thing I liked about The (uk) Office. It was a good show and then it ended soon.
At the same time, premature endings that are rushed and don’t have good resolution are also poor.
Jon Snow isn’t dead!
I would rather have a final 13 episode season than 2 short ones. It already takes too long from season to season with 10 episodes. Only premium cable channels do that. Hell even The Walking Dead gives us 13 to 16 episodes per season. So to tally it up with one final season of 13 episodes would be enough to tidy up all the pending story lines and maybe a potential feature film sometime in the future.
“Jumped the shark”
Nahhhh – many more plots and schemes to be explored yet :)
So many unanswered questions yet to be decided …… Is anyone actually dead – that we did not see die, burried, cremated ? ?
Cersie’s hulk is now rebourn as her protector.
Jon Snow has Tarrlie and the Ones from behind the wall magiic.
Who are the Walking Dead ?
Where are Sersie and Arya ?
Little Finger ?
At Least another 8 Seasons for sure !
:)
DB & DB are already more than 6 years on this show.
All people who whine about anything have no idea how that is.
I don’t care how many episodes or seasons we get as long as the story comes to a satisfying conclusion.
Clearly George RR Martin needs a few years to finish the books (which are really dragging on in comparison to the show).
So i am happy with it.
Season 5 was the best by the way – S1-3 had so few fantasy elements that it was basical just intrigue.
A satisfying conclusion on this show – don’t count on it..
The more I keep hearing from Weiss and Benioff these days, the more concerned I become with the future of the series, and the more I roll my eyes at their promises or dilemmas. All that after a lackluster 5th season, too.
If it really takes longer than 12 months to get everything properly done in time and if there are no possible improvements to be made (all that cut content must also count for some extra minutes…) towards smoothing out the process, then the obvious solution would be to have a slightly longer hiatus between each respective season.
If season 7 took 12-14 months to arrive rather than the usual ~10 months, people would most likely survive without mortal casualties. Plus there is always this added bonus in providing GRRM with more time to actually write.
Other shows have done or are doing it already: Marco Polo and (most likely) Sense8 on Netflix, or Banshee on Cinemax (which still resulted in cutting two episodes from the usual batch, alas).
Only six and seven episodes in a season after such a long wait would feel really lacking, and weird. Banshee is already in the process of breaking my heart with only 8 episodes to offer – it’s such an odd sensation when you stop to consider that a 3rd or 4th episode of a season can already mark 50% of its entirety.
Benioff and Weiss are not concerned with George R.R. Martin and his writing schedule. They can’t be. They have a TV show to make, a TV show with enormous expectations that has to stand on its own. Martin has had since 2008, which is when HBO started developing GoT, to kick into high gear and finish his work. He hasn’t.
Saying season 5 was “lackluster” is also insane. Just because the narrative deviates from the books does not mean it’s bad. In fact, most of the time it’s an improvement. One great thing about GRRM being such a slow writer is that there is no more book material, so the book fans who have been complaining for 5+ years have no special insight to offer and nothing to complain about
You are hilarious! The 6. season is still refering to the first 5 books… so if they are going to do 13 more episodes afterwards… whereas GRRM takes 2 complete books… then i don’t think this can properly end. idk what the fuck u are talking about
I would rather have one 13-episode final season, which should be Season 7. However, delay Season 7 to fall or winter, so it will debut in between August to November 2017 (instead of the usual April.) So the anticipation for the final season will be more exciting; and the final season itself will feel more epic and substantial.
I would rather have one 13-episode final season, which will be Season 7. However, delay Season 7 to fall or winter, so it will debut in between August to November 2017 (instead of the usual April.) So the anticipation for the final season will be more, exciting; and the final season itself will feel more meaty and epic.
Don’t you dare!
Don’t you dare!
Dare don’t you!
That is so not fair at all!!!
Fair??? Excuse me, their show, their rules. Since when do you think the public has a say in how long a show stats on the air or how many episodes they do????
JrGooner wrote:
“One another note, if they start shortening our GOT fix I will murder them and their families..”
You are now and forever totally being moderated, spied upon, hacked, watched and even having your snail mail steamed open by the NSA for that last sentence.
Enjoy!
You are now and forever totally being moderated, spied upon, hacked, watched and even having your snail mail steamed open by the NSA for that last sentence.
Enjoy!
Also, They could easily wrap up all this story lines with season six and a 13 episode season 7 (which would be more fun to watch straight through. Netflix has spoiled us).
I do agree with them about the quality of the showing running into movie-length production ti,e.
You can make a major motion picture in 30 days if it doesn’t have dragons.
Or you can make Game of Thrones, epic in scale; like, say, any major trilogy of movies (The Marcel movies come to mind. Those movies could easily have been whittled down to TV length episodes. But what’s more fun? Epic?
Watching three Hydra HELLicarriers blasting the shit out of each other in the skies above D.C. or any episode of Agents of SHIELD? )
Someone said that if you could only read one chapter of a book , it would be frustrating and silly. True. But thats because there’s zero production cost. It’s all in your head- which is the great thing about books.
But I think a ten episode season of Thrones , to me, looks like it has the production value and length in time of 5 major motion pictures with CGI. Not as much as the Avengers:Ultron, but still. You couldn’t make that movie in six months. Why do people expect a season of Thrones ( 5 movies ) be made in the same time?
I feel the same way…
when i started reading i swear i had mini panic attacks, you cant just start some thing this Great and just end it…