NBC has cancelled freshman medical drama “Heartbeat” and mystery thriller “Game of Silence,” Variety has learned.

“Heartbeat,” originally called “Heartbreaker,” starred Melissa George as a world-renowned heart-transplant surgeon. The series was scheduled to air in the fall, but was pushed to midseason due to George’s real-life pregnancy. During its run on Wednesdays this spring, it has averaged a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.5 million total viewers in Live+7, regularly placing fourth among the Big Four networks.

“Game of Silence,” currently in the midst of its run, will finish out its season, despite the cancellation. The series finale will air on June 5, and a two-hour episode will air June 2.

Premiering on Tuesday, April 12 as a preview, “Silence” moved to its regular Thursday night timeslot on April 14. The dark drama has averaged a modest 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.8 million viewers overall since bowing last month. It was well-sampled behind “The Voice” in the special Tuesday preview, but consistently ran third in its regular timeslot Thursdays at 10.

The series revolves around five best friends who have a dark secret they thought was buried 25 years ago, but they soon discover that you can’t hide your past forever. David Lyons, Claire Van Der Boom, Michael Raymond James, Larenz Tate, Bre Blair, Conor O’Farrell, Deidrie Henry, Demetrius Grosse and Derek Phillips starred.

Rick Kissell contributed to this report.