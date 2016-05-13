NBC has cancelled freshman medical drama “Heartbeat” and mystery thriller “Game of Silence,” Variety has learned.
“Heartbeat,” originally called “Heartbreaker,” starred Melissa George as a world-renowned heart-transplant surgeon. The series was scheduled to air in the fall, but was pushed to midseason due to George’s real-life pregnancy. During its run on Wednesdays this spring, it has averaged a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.5 million total viewers in Live+7, regularly placing fourth among the Big Four networks.
“Game of Silence,” currently in the midst of its run, will finish out its season, despite the cancellation. The series finale will air on June 5, and a two-hour episode will air June 2.
Premiering on Tuesday, April 12 as a preview, “Silence” moved to its regular Thursday night timeslot on April 14. The dark drama has averaged a modest 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.8 million viewers overall since bowing last month. It was well-sampled behind “The Voice” in the special Tuesday preview, but consistently ran third in its regular timeslot Thursdays at 10.
The series revolves around five best friends who have a dark secret they thought was buried 25 years ago, but they soon discover that you can’t hide your past forever. David Lyons, Claire Van Der Boom, Michael Raymond James, Larenz Tate, Bre Blair, Conor O’Farrell, Deidrie Henry, Demetrius Grosse and Derek Phillips starred.
Rick Kissell contributed to this report.
I feel that this was wrong. It was a really great show. Networks should watch what they are putting on in which time slot. There is no notice to the public. Bring it back, and give it another try at a different day or time. I think that maybe, the viewers should have a say.
That is really sad that Game of Silence was cancelled. It was an awesome show. This is exactly why I do not like watching series. All the good ones get cancelled without any explanation or without informing people which shows get renewed or cancelled. You have to look up every network to find out what is what. Whom ever is deciding this is whacked.
Game of silence was a good show i definitely enjoyed watching it but don’t understand why would they cancelled a good show I was looking toward to the second season please bring the show back im disappointed that you guys cancelled on the first season
I’m not in the 18-42 year old bracket for networks to decide they won’t renew a series based on the age of the viewers.
I watched, as did many of my friends and family, “Game of Silence”. It brought me back to NBC. Now that NBC has cancelled a second season, I’m not watching NBC … again. It was a good. Series. I believe it would have been a good second season. Only show on NBC I watched. So now I don’t see their ads nor buy those products. 18-42 year old’s viewing pleasure has become an insult to my intelligence.
We kept looking for a season 2. Just found out it wasn’t going to be… too bad, it was a great show
Very sorry to see NBC has cancelled the popular show Game Of Silence. No reason just cancelled. NBC you have disappointed your viewers.
It had been a long time since I was this into a show. Can’t understand why on earth they would cancel. I’m so disappointed! I’m currently loving “This Is Us” but am afraid to get hooked. Maybe I’ll just stop watching now.
Loved Game of Silence! Can’t believe it and another show I enjoyed were canceled after one season. Networks don’t give shows a chance anymore! So disgusted quality shows go and junk stays on.
Game of silence was my favorite show
Game of silence was a lot of people’s favorite – once again worst decision ever
That’s a real bummer, Game of Silence was a great show !
Game of Silence was an incredible show amazing acting and storyline NBC messed up woulda been a huge huge hit. I am sooooooo bummed!
I feel the same way they should of never cancelled – worst move ever
Games of silence was excellent tv show so much could be done with it and the characters that really sucks
Cant believe TV has come to only one season of a show that is such a GREAT show to turn around and canceled it.I mean really…..my age group I bet is getting tied of all the shows that caters to always the younger generation. GAME OF SILENCE IS ONE OF THE BEST SHOWS ON IN SUCH A VERY LONG TIME. so sad not on anymore.
I actually enjoyed watching game of silence and was actually looking forward to season 2 this sucks
I looked forward to seeing this show on Thursdays. I was hoping the cancellation was just a bad rumor and wasn’t true. Unfortunately with all the season premiers Games of Silence ist one of them. The ending of last season left me on the edge of me seat and wanting more. Now there isn’t more. Not happy!
So frustrating! Give the show a chance. Ugh!
This really hacks me off! I missed this announcement somehow and was looking to see when the new ones would air. The characters on Game of Silence were so well developed. I wanted to see that jackass pay and pay dearly. I hope another channel or netflix picks this series up. Those guys were great together!
No more NBC for me. Cancelled one of the best shows! Wish another network would pick it up.
Every time NBC comes out with a new series they never do another season. I don’t remember the last one but I had to watch the last 3 or 4 episodes on line. They didn’t even finish the season. No wonder people are watching more cable channels. This was the best show out there this spring, really all year. Stupid show that are unreal keeps getting renewed. Things that can or do happen we cancel. I think this is the last new show I get involved in fro NBC. Maybe you can reconsider?
Game of Silence was one of the best new shows and actually had substance. The characters were very easy to relate to and the story line was so very thrilling! I can’t believe nobody is giving this show a chance. Surely there is some network out there that wants to gain a great new show that has tons of potential!!
IMO I think it was cancelled because there is a petition going during this 2016 election to CLOSE privately held prisons, & this was TOO close to the TRUTH as to why they SHOULD be closed. I’m ticked that it was cancelled, ESPECIALLY before they got all the crooks / murderers / abusers.
Game of silence was a great show, my coworkers and couldn’t wait for each episode to discuss the next morning. Are age group (25-60 plus). We are really disappointed there is not another season. Please reconsider.😊
I really enjoyed this show. Don’t know who they ask about which show is worth keeping and which one should be thrown away. But come on we have some real doozies out there and this was stellar!
I can’t believe Game of Silence is cancelled on a cliffhanger. Thanks NBC.
What the H$$, this a a great series!!! NBC is missing the boat by canceling this series.
I hate NBC they had 2 great shows Heart Beat and Game of Silence.. Why would they cancel them they are good I loved both. I’m Done watching NBC. They keep on some of the stupidest shows for 8 years and the good ones are gone after a few episodes…. BOYCOTT NBC
I’m in and so are my friends I back you up a 100% -they do this all the time -so annoying -agree with you never should of taken this show off
Bring back Game of Silence.I looked forward to it every week :(
I am so disappointed that game of silence is not going to continue. It is or was a suspenseful and entertaining program. I am 66 years old and really hope another network will pick it up. It is a travesty !!!how the 3 main networks play dice with their watchers and then wonder why we are not loyal. I in my 66 years have never experienced programs on prime time come and go with a flip of the networks coin. Shame on you ABC NBC and CBS I am ashamed of you and your Un-thoughtfulness and disrespect for your viewers. My words of course will only be seen by others that feel as I do. Certainly not by you….sad in Texas
Beautifully said couldn’t agree with you more I am so fed up with this and constantly taking off excellent shows like this and disregarding the viewers opinions it’s more then disrespectful and I have so many friends and family who are disgusted with NBC
I just learned Game of Silence was called canceled …. It was a show I wasn’t sure I liked, due to some of the awful things that happened to the boys, but our household got hooked, were ready to continue. Here in Kansas, due to the time it was on, we still wanted to stay outdoors because of the nice Spring weather so we may have missed an episode or two. Sometimes it is just finding the right time to put a good program on. We are totally for watching more of Game of Silence!
What !!! How could you cancel such a good show 😡😡😡I was looking forward to it every week, cancel some of that reality crap taking over the networks and put the real drama back on!! One of the best shows in a long time
I am very unhappy that Game of Silence was cancelled. Why do the networks cancel shows after only one season. Put it on at a time when it will be seen by more viewers. Please give it another chance.
There are sooooo many unhappy viewers in agreement with you – once again NBC let us down by making such a stupid move
I am so tired of networks ending shows prematurely. No wonder you are losing viewers to cable shows
Couldn’t agree with you more I want Game of Silence to return – It makes absolutely no sense at all to take this amazing storyline off the air !! Beyond over NBC!!!
I have to say I have come to a point where I am getting pretty fed up with this cancelling shows in the midlle of a Season or after one Season with no conclusion. It is like an author selling it’s readers a book that has no ending and just leaves you hanging. If you don’t believe in your series then don’t even put it out there to your viewers. I am pretty disgusted with NBC.
Awww No!! What r u American channels doing something good comes along has you hanging on for the next episode then bam!! Cliffhanger & no follow up series!!! 😂😂 I’m in UK & loved this series.
Please someone pick this up where it left us dangling like a piece of string!! Good entertainment & good actors. Please. ….
I couldn’t agree with you more they do this all the time and always on top rate shows it’s beyond annoying and the actors are top rate – NBC is horrible
Am really disappointed for cancelling game of silence. Put it back on truck or else I might be Jackson Brooks damn ass
I am so sad to hear Game of Silence was cancelled. I found it to be entertaining and edgy. I’m sure it was written by someone who had experienced some trauma or knew of someone. Please bring it back! I guess Shades of Blue will be next!
Omg I loved game of silence it was an awesome show. Big mistake cancelling it.it everything you could want in a story very upset!
I’m really sick and tired of all of these lame networks canceling
shows that are really good and have the most potential. Game of Silence was awesome I could picture that show lasting for more than one season. Shows like the Kardashjenner tramps get a full series. This is complete bull. Thanks NBC for being another lame network.
I couldn’t agree with you more they do this all the time our voices don’t matter !!! good actors get cut and The trash stays on TV Because of money and ownership . I love the game of Silence and it had many seasons to come and so did so many of my friends – they do this ALLL THE TIME I’M over it!!!
Game of Silence was one of the best shows That has come along in a long time. It was suspenseful, had me sitting at the edge of my chair. Their is so little really good programs on now, Really upset. Why was it canceled didn’t even get a chance. A really good story.
This is so disappointing! You could have at least FINISHED this season instead of just stopping it in the middle of the action! One of only a few programs I actually made it a point to sit down and watch every week. :^(
How about an ending? Thats such crap to leave us without an ending, or was that the ending? they just got totally screwed
I cannot believe they are cancelling Game of Silence!! Best series NBC has had in a long time!!!! Very disappointed.
I can not believe that the series, “Game of Silence”, was cancelled! My husband and I have been hooked on it. The characters and the story line are interesting. It kept us intrigued from the beginning to the end of each episode. There are so many programs that should get cancelled but “Game of Silence is not one of them. I have been missing this show and decided to google it to see why it has not been on and just found out about the terrible mistake that NBC has done. Right now my comment on this website is #245. I read many of the comments and scanned through the rest and it is unanimous that Game of Silence has a following of people who want to see this program picked up for another season and many more thereafter. I hope that the NBC executives will reconsider and bring this program back. If not, as many others commented, this show should be picked up by another network.
hope some other network will pick Game of Silence.
I would like for Game of Silence to continue. It is an intriguing program with so many twists that we never knew what was going to be revealed. Please bring it back.
Me to my friend stupidest move ever to take it off the air after one season
Makes no sense at all – so many fans once again protesting and no action to have it return – our voices don’t matter once again
With all the comments that have been posted, is there any chance that Game of Silence will return? Such a smart, slick, thoughtful show with great actors! It’s a shame NBC cancels good shows. I hope they reconsider this.
Love Game Of Silence, I really dislike when stations bring a good drama to tv and poof it’s gone… So frustrating!
I can’t believe Game of Silence was canceled, it is such a great program. I was looking forward to a season two.😯😕please bring it back!!
My NANA told me to tell you decision makes that made a huge mistake in canceling Game of Silence that she is fired up!!! We could not wait to watch this show and LOVED every singe actor on it! How could you leave us hanging? Poor Marina in the trunk?? Diana getting ready to put another THUG doing her dirty work? WHATEVER! Please, please bring it back!!!!! : 0 ((((( Signed, “Angry in Kentucky”…… Diane and Nana!
I can not believe NBC cancelled another great show. We love Game of Silence several of us would get together and have game if silence watch parties. The networks need to realize most people now dvr the shows and watch for later. I am not certain how that gives you an accurate account of how many people really watch but it is ok to keep stupid shows on instead. I hope another network picks up game of silence.
Hopefully another network will pick up Game Of Silence
How rude that yall would cancel Game of Silence. I was hooked on the show and was excited to see more. It should be reconsidered to be brought back on the air. I know alot of people are upset that is has been cancelled. BRING BACK GAME OF SILENCE!!!!
Y’all keep the crappy boring shows on tv but cancel the good interesting shows. This isnt the first time that NBC has cancelled a show after the first season. They dont even give it time to be viewed much. Got us all interested in it and then u take it away! So disappointed!
Please bring back Game of Silence!! It is the first show I have been hooked on in ages!
what are they thinking? BRING THIS BACK, Great Show