“Galavant” won’t be singing into a third season at ABC. The musical comedy has been cancelled after two seasons, Variety has learned.
A departure for ABC, the musical period piece was critically acclaimed for the risk-taking creativity and also the impressive talent. However, the ratings were less-than-impressive — so much so that the second season was seen as a lucky surprise when that renewal was announced.
While the network has not officially announced they’ve pulled the plug on “Galavant,” insiders tell Variety the show has essentially been dead since the start of this pilot season, as star Joshua Sasse was released from his requirements on the series, giving him the freedom to explore other projects. He ended up booking a series regular role on the CW’s pilot “No Tomorrow,” which was just greenlit today.
Through its two-season run, “Galavant” was praised by critics. Variety‘s Season 2 review stated, “Now it’s back for season two, and that’s good news for those few who can appreciate something as wildly silly as ‘Galavant.’ And as one of those folks, who felt in on the jokes, here’s a (qualified) cheer for ‘Galavant.’ So savor this brief run, that’s really quite good fun, because blink and you might miss out on ‘Galavant.'”
Premiering to 7.4 million viewers with its first bow in January 2015, the show saw a big decline through its 18 episodes over two seasons, eventually falling to just over two million viewers in its final episodes in January 2016.
It’s a shame…. many folks just did not get it. Hilarious musical comedy with great characters! I hope many have shared similar views and they will consider bringing it back!
Too bad, this was a seriously fun show. Makes no sense to cancel it while some shows drone on and on (Greys Anatomy) long after their expiration date. And if you’ve seen the new show “No Tomorrow”, it’s not good. What a waste of talent.
Nooooooooo!!!! I need more. You can’t give me Galavant, then take it away. We had Glee forever, longer than I could keep watching but you ripe this away from me….. Please, please bring it back. Who do I contact to help bring this back? ABC?
No! I look forward to this show. The absolute ridiculousness of it and the musical scores are what television needs right now. please bring it back. It’s the perfect show for the wintertime blues!
Galavant is/was one of the best shows on TV. Who are these people that keep so many incredibly dull formula programs on the air year after year and then kill off a brilliant musical comedy like Galavant? I watch less and less TV programming each year. What’s next? Watering our crops with Gatorade?
Morons. Utter imbeciles. All they had to do was believe. Every time I fall in love with an unusual show…Arg!
No!!!! It’s such a great show! A breath of fresh air amongest the reality TV junk out there. I agree with the comment saying ABC needs to give it a couple more years to get established. I had all the episodes recorded and my DVR decided to die. I was looking forward to getting them all back before the 3rd season started.
From Spain: Galavant is fun, is great. Come back, please.
Awe… I’ve been watching it on Netflix. It’s a great show… they need to bring it back.
that sucks. Galavant is such a masterpiece. I can’t get past it being over. They can’t end it the way they did.
too bad for a decision such as this. I believe it was a great series, became a fan
I love galavant. ABC you suck
I don’t understand why good shows are always being removed or canceled. We have to find out what happened to King Richard we want to see Ted Cooper as a dragon I love the music I love the singing.
I want to see the Dragon King Richard has a dragon use that as the theme for the next season
So can it possibly comeback if Netflix picked it up? It was just so much fun!! I even caught my boyfriend, who very much dislikes many musicals, chuckling at the show.
Very sad to know the good shows never stay. Here’s to another stupid reality show to take its place.
Agreed. Man, I liked Galavant! 😢All of the actors/actresses showed true talent. 😟 *sigh*
It was brilliant. Going to miss it greatly.
I (literally) cried when I read this. I read it also after season 1. After the differences between the endings of seasons 1 and 2; I knew; but still, there was hope…….. I LOVE YOU GALAVANT……AND KING RICHARD!!!!!!!!!!!
Quality entertainment falls victim to $$ again!!! It was a great show and an excellent avenue to get some people interested in musicals and Broadway shows/music. Loved the parody and musical salutes to different music from musicals (Grease, Les Miserable, etc).
bring bacl galavant best show you have
Noooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!
Galavant was WONDERFUL bring it back. all was pleasantly irreverant VERY FUNNY and WITTY.
Sadly, people are just too angry, unhappy and brain dead to appreciate funny so we need more
Galavant to help them thru their anger. love all the songs.
I liked it thought it was funny and entertaining
ABC PLEASE RECONSIDER!!!! THE SHOW WAS A DELIGHT AND GAVE ME JOY!!!!!!!!
Damn that, Tenn Wolf have barely a 1 million viewers and they’re still running! We need Galavant! It’s the light in the darkness!
Damn, we loved Galavant! It was silly, cute, entertaining, and wonderfully cast.
ABC should see the popularity this show got rated on Imdb and Rotten Tomatoes and kept the show running its 8/10 on imdb and 90% on rotten tomatoes Abc exes are dumb for removing show
i can sort of see why they cancelled it because of money probs but i still think it was a dumb move to cancel
It just shows average ABC audience’s sense of humor. Galavant is still widely wanted all over the world. Hope it finds its new home.
I hope that netflix or hulu pick up Galavant and run all the way to the bank with it. So what if the lead leaves, weekend at Bernies him for a few episodes and put him in a new body or have the less than talented wizard turn him into an animal. This show never depended on the lead in the first place it is an ensemble. Besides the whole growing into his own King Richard, his love interests and Tad Cooper could take up an entire season until the Galavant returned. With all the competition from other outlets you have to give a show more time than just 2 seasons. If nothing else put it on ABC Family later at night of course don’t want to lose the adult double entendres.
That’s not good, i loved it! So funny, and i don’t think anything is funny;)
So if the network is dumb enough to cancel the show, did the put out a DVD? I take one for each season.
I don’t want to believe they’ve cancelled Galavant! I love the show, it funny and cleverly written plus the musical elements made the show great in my opinion.
NOOOOOOOOOO!!!!
Ridiculous they could not keep it running. It’s always about money money money and no effort to let folks whop appreciate fun and intelligent tv have a chance to enjoy it. Boo ABC.
So sad!! This was the best show ever. Well written, well acted, and tons of fun from start to finish.
Talented, funny, creative. It makes me sad to see good shows go. It is almost not worth turning on the television anymore because all you get is “reality” tv.
Too bad! It was both fun and very funny.
I loved this show – I found it hilarious!! Why do they do this? Not the first time ABC pulled the plug on a good show. So disappointing.
How unfortunate, I’ll never know how the story ends.
Of course they canceled it, because god forbid, there would actually be anything on Television, that might cause the human race, to have any joy, or laughter in this life time !!!
I’ve never even heard of this show until just now, even though it seems like something I’d be in love with! Maybe it’d have more viewers if more people knew about it!
amen, but we get to put up with “The family,” or the bachelor,
season 2 is still on hulu. it is without a doubt one of the best and absurd shows ive ever loved!
So have Disney or Alan Menken announced a Boradway version yet? Or are they waiting until “Something’s Rotten” closes?
Yeah, I see the typo … :-).
What a shame. I loved the first season, and the second was even better. A third would have been amazing.
The two seasons along with the soundtracks have been in constant replay in my household – I don’t want to break the news to my daughters. An excellent show; the type we so infrequency see.
Too bad, this was a good show, well written, good comedy and great songs, funny songs.
Too much thinking for Americans I guess, the songs probably went over their heads, like the song about voting when the king lost his kingdom, it went from a Monarchy to a democracy, you could only vote if you were pale and male.. These network execs need to give a show at least 4 years, look at Cheers and MWC, they did not take off until season 3 or 4, it takes a few years for the actors to settle into their characters.
No man, I’m American and I loved this show. So sad to see it go.
Not unexpected but very sad anyway!
Aw crap. You Americans can’t even watch television properly *shakes fist*:).
But Dancing with the Stars is still on. Good for you!
I figured as well there wouldn’t be a season 3 gladd they had that second season as wrap up though i would have been pissed if season 1 was all they did terrible cliff talking about terrible cliff hanger on a decent show in my oppion was grandfathered
I am bummed, but not surprised. At least it ended on a good note. I always believed in Tad Cooper.
i will ALWAYS believe in Tad Cooper!
Such a bummer! Galavant was freakin HILARIOUS!!! :(