News of the “Friends” cast “reuniting” for an upcoming NBC special sparked an internet frenzy this week with fans believing there would be a full-blown reunion. However, their nostalgic dreams were crushed when the “reunion” was clarified to simply be a short part in a broadcast tribute to director James Burrows — and without Matthew Perry, who was never scheduled to be at the special.
“Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman will also be present at NBC’s James Burrows special on Feb. 21, which celebrates the veteran comedy director who directed 15 episodes of the iconic ensembler, but she insists it really is not a reunion.
“It’s not a ‘Friends’ reunion. I will be there, but it is not a ‘Friends’ reunion,” Kauffman told reporters Sunday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif. where she was present to support her Netflix series “Grace and Frankie.”
As for the internet blow-out over the reunion rumors, Kauffman said she’s surprised her show still resonates so strongly with audiences.
“Yes, it’s shocking to me. It really is,” Kauffman said. “My youngest child is 16 and because of Netflix, her friends are just discovering the show and they think it’s a new show. They think it’s a new show that’s set in a period.”
The inevitable question — will there ever be a real “Friends” reboot, with or without the same cast members — was asked by Variety, to which Kauffman shook her head “no.”
“Why? I mean, for me, why go back to that territory?” she said. Speaking of “Grace and Frankie, she added, “I get to do what I loved about ‘Friends’ which is make a show that’s got some hope and joy to it, and explore something completely new. That was about a certain time in your life and I just had left the ‘Friends’ time of my life. This is the time in my life that I’m looking toward. It’s thrilling that we can do that.”
The last time the “Friends” cast actually reunited was in August 2014 for a skit on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
I don’t believe they do not think about a reboot! I mean come on! There is so much potential. They can be fathers and mothers or even single yet! with their children having traits of their parents! They can show the advantages (and problems) of today’s technology. And they can show how to carry the beauty of the somewhat golden age of American social life to the present.
Just do it!
I honestly think that there must be a reboot, especially with the same cast. I don’t get why they aren’t restarting it with such huge fan following. Besides how many people will be filled with joy to see this lovable sitcom rebooted. This is a sincere request from a die hard fan of friends. Please reboot it and bring the six of them on television again :)
My question; why not do a Friends reunion show? A one time one show. They have enough fans and followers to have a huge grateful audience. I’m just one of those very disappointed but devoted fans,that would love to see a reunion show.
um the 16 year old thinks its a new show? Where planet have Millenials been living on? Unreal the amount that has never heard of any show before 2000. Really? This is getting disturbing because now its really is a matter of being in Netflix or Hulu or some other online portal, otherwise you will never bee watched. So narcissism has come full circle, as only something that is popular on some portal channel app will be noticed. Forget the arts, this generation is truly lost. How lame. No reruns cause they dont watch TV anymore. Something has to be suggested to them for them to pay any attention, and since there is a queue, they will never get to it. How could you have never heard of Friends??!??!!?
Actually what teenage girl has time for “Friends” when busy taking 50 selfies, texting, tweeting, instagramming, facebooking, snapchatting vineing and whatever else they frikin do
That’s funny. I’m 15 and I’ve been watching friends everyday for the past 2 years. Not all teenage girls are obsessed with phones.
Loved the show, but time has been cruel to the cast. No need to go back. Just watch the re-runs.
OK there’s no reunion, got it.