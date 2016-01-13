“Friends” Co-Creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane have been named recipients of the Writers Guild of America West’s 2016 Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement.

The duo will be honored at the Writers Guild Awards West Coast ceremony on Feb. 13 at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

“Marta Kauffman and David Crane have quietly and triumphantly created amazing television,” said WGA West President Howard A. Rodman.

“From ‘Dream On’ to ‘Grace and Frankie’ and ‘Episodes,’ they have individually and in partnership raised the bar for smart, funny writing. And then there’s ‘Friends,’ whose cleverness of storytelling, clarity of character development, consistent wisdom and wit made it one of the most memorable television series in history – it inhabited our living rooms for a decade, and will inhabit the culture forever. We salute them for what they have done, and for raising the bar for the rest of us.”

“Friends” ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and still airs in syndication around the world. During its decade-long run, the series earned 63 Emmy nominations, including six for Outstanding Comedy Series, winning an Emmy Award in the category in 2002.

Kauffman and Crane also co-created the Kirstie Alley-starring comedy “Veronica’s Closet,” “The Powers That Be,” starring John Forsythe, David Hyde Pierce and Holland Taylor, and the HBO series “Dream On.”

Beyond his work with Kauffman, Crane has co-created several other television series with partner Jeffrey Klarik, including the acclaimed “Episodes” on Showtime, which received four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Most recently, Kauffman co-created Netflix’s 2015 comedy series “Grace and Frankie,” co-starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston. Kauffman is developing “We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves” for HBO and recently produced the series “Five” for Lifetime Network, an anthology about the impact of breast cancer with segments directed by Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore and Patty Jenkins.

Past Television Laurel Award recipients include Steven Bochco, Susan Harris, Stephen J. Cannell, David Chase, Larry David, Diane English, Marshall Herskovitz & Ed Zwick, Joshua Brand & John Falsey, Garry Marshall and, most recently, Shonda Rhimes.