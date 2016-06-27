Freeform has renewed comedy series “Baby Daddy” for a sixth season, the network announced Monday. The renewal will carry the show past the 100-episode mark.

“Baby Daddy” has a been a sturdy ratings performer with Freeform’s young-skewing audience. The June 15 episode was the sixth most watched original cable scripted series among viewers 18-34, drawing 351,000 in Nielsen live-plus-three numbers. The series airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Freeform.

“The lines between family and friends are so wonderfully crossed in ‘Baby Daddy.’ You can always count on the Wheeler clan for a big laugh along with heartfelt moments,” said Karey Burke, executive vice president, programming and development, Freeform.

Filmed in Los Angeles, “Baby Daddy” is created and executive produced by Dan Berendsen (“The Nine Lives of Chloe King,” “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” and “Hannah Montana: The Movie”). The series stars ” stars Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Derek Theler and Tahj Mowry with Melissa Peterman and Chelsea Kane.

The renewal of “Baby Daddy” follows recent series orders at Freeform for “Famous In Love,” “Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger” and “Bachelor” spin-off “Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After.”