Fred Savage has inked an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television, Variety has learned.

Under the pact, Savage will write, produce and direct projects for the studio, though acting isn’t off the table. The deal is for an initial two years, with an option to extend for another 12 months.

Savage most recently co-starred with Rob Lowe on “The Grinder” on Fox, which was produced by 20th Century Fox TV. Prior to being cast in “The Grinder,” Savage had taken a lengthy hiatus from acting to focus on directing and producing.

With “The Grinder” cancelled after one season, the deal will keep Savage in the Fox family. “Fred is quite simply one of the most talented, creative forces out there, he can literally do it all,” 20th president of creative services Jonnie Davis said in a statement. “While that show sadly ended, we knew we wanted to stay in business with Fred for the long haul.”

Savage’s directing career includes being at the helm of nearly 20 episodes of “2 Broke Girls,” seven episodes of “Modern Family,” “Garfunkel and Oates,” Hulu’s “Casual,” “The Goldbergs,” “Playing House” and more. On the producing side, Savage was an exec producer on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Party Down,” “Phil of the Future” and more.

Prior to his acting, directing and producing career, Savage was one of the most prominent child actors, best known for his starring role on “The Wonder Years.”

More recently, Savage had guest-hosted with Kelly Ripa on “Live!” with sources telling Variety he’s on the early list of contenders for the permanent gig, after gaining considerable buzz from both viewers and Disney-ABC execs. The Fox deal might well put a pin in that.