In today’s TV news roundup, a plethora of guest stars will appear on “Portlandia” Season 7, TBS’s “The Detour” returns for a second season in February, and more.

CASTING

Abbi Jacobson, Laurie Metcalf, Judy Greer, The B-52s, Rachel Dratch, and many more will guest star on IFC’s “Portlandia” season 7, joining principal cast members Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. Returning guest stars on the newest season include Vanessa Bayer, Steve Buscemi, Natasha Lyonne, Kumail Nanjiani and Kyle MacLachlan. Season 7 will premiere Thursday, Jan. 5 at 10 p.m.

DATES

Destination America‘s newest series “Killing Bigfoot” will debut Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. Hosted by Bigfoot enthusiasts Bobby Hamilton and Jim Lansdale, the pair will investigate the existence of the creature with a team of expert monster hunters in Texas. The series is produced by Gryphon Productions/Monster Hunters Productions.

“The Detour” is set to return to TBS for a second season on Monday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. Starring Jason Jones, Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich, Liam Carroll and Daniella Pineda, Season 2 follows Nate (Jones) and his family as they move to New York City as Nate embarks on a new job. “The Detour” is executive produced by Jones, alongside Samantha Bee, Brennan Shroff and Tony Hernandez.

SPECIALS

Fox News will have a New Year’s Eve special all its own. “All-American New Year,” co-hosted by “The Five”’s Eric Bolling and Kimberly Guilfoyle, will air live from Times Square in New York beginning at 11 p.m. ET. Earlier in the evening, Fox News’ Jesse Watters and Fox Business Network’s Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery will kick off the festivities with a special “Countdown to 2017” at 8 p.m., with Bolling and Guilfoyle taking over at 10 p.m.