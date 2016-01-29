“Finding Carter” will not be returning for a third season.
Zac Pullam, who played Grant on the teen family drama, tweeted news about the cancellation on Friday.
Sad to say it but if you don’t already know, Finding Carter won’t be returning for a season 3
Following Pullam’s tweet, Variety confirmed with an MTV spokesperson that the series is in fact canceled.
Debuting in summer 2014, “Finding Carter” wrapped its second season this past December, after 36 episodes in total. In its second season, the series averaged only 720,000 same-day viewers, according to Nielsen, down from 1.14 million for its first season in 2014.
Created by Terri Minsky and Emily Silver, the show starred Kathryn Prescott as a young girl who finds out that the woman she thought was her mother actually abducted her from her biological family when she was three years old.
When “Carter” premiered, Variety‘s Brian Lowry wrote in his review, “What sounds like a highly provocative concept quickly devolves into a standard-issue.”
Bring it back you have to have an ending you can just leave fans wondering what happens
