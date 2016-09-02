AMC has closed the kitchen on “Feed the Beast,” after one season, Variety has learned.

The show, starring David Schwimmer and Jim Sturgess, centers around two best friends who take one last shot at their dream of opening a restaurant. Clyde Phillips (“Dexter,” “Nurse Jackie”) created the series.

“We have great respect and admiration for the entire team associated with ‘Feed the Beast’, starting with Clyde Phillips, David Schwimmer, Jim Sturgess and our studio partner, Lionsgate. We are thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with them and appreciative of their talents, dedication and care. Unfortunately, the show simply didn’t achieve the results needed to move forward with a second season,” AMC said in a statement, released to Variety.

“Feed the Beast,” which is based on the Danish drama “Bankerot,” ran 10 episodes from June to August this summer.

Despite the star power in “Friends” alum Schwimmer, who came fresh off of the buzzy “People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” in which he played Robert Kardashian, “Feed the Beast” struggled to connect with viewers. Though the series debuted to nearly one million viewers, the remaining nine episodes ranged from an audience of roughly 200,000 viewers to 480,000 viewers.

“Feed the Beast” was met with less-than-sizzling reviews with Variety‘s Maureen Ryan writing, “The existence of “Feed the Beast” is hard to justify at any time, but in an age in which fans of scripted TV have hundreds of choices available, this drama — a flavorless concoction about the opening of a restaurant — seems especially superfluous.”

AMC Studios and Lionsgate co-produced. Phillips served as executive producer with Henrik Ruben Genz, Malene Blenkov, and Piv Bernth.