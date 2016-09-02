AMC has closed the kitchen on “Feed the Beast,” after one season, Variety has learned.
The show, starring David Schwimmer and Jim Sturgess, centers around two best friends who take one last shot at their dream of opening a restaurant. Clyde Phillips (“Dexter,” “Nurse Jackie”) created the series.
“We have great respect and admiration for the entire team associated with ‘Feed the Beast’, starting with Clyde Phillips, David Schwimmer, Jim Sturgess and our studio partner, Lionsgate. We are thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with them and appreciative of their talents, dedication and care. Unfortunately, the show simply didn’t achieve the results needed to move forward with a second season,” AMC said in a statement, released to Variety.
“Feed the Beast,” which is based on the Danish drama “Bankerot,” ran 10 episodes from June to August this summer.
Despite the star power in “Friends” alum Schwimmer, who came fresh off of the buzzy “People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” in which he played Robert Kardashian, “Feed the Beast” struggled to connect with viewers. Though the series debuted to nearly one million viewers, the remaining nine episodes ranged from an audience of roughly 200,000 viewers to 480,000 viewers.
“Feed the Beast” was met with less-than-sizzling reviews with Variety‘s Maureen Ryan writing, “The existence of “Feed the Beast” is hard to justify at any time, but in an age in which fans of scripted TV have hundreds of choices available, this drama — a flavorless concoction about the opening of a restaurant — seems especially superfluous.”
AMC Studios and Lionsgate co-produced. Phillips served as executive producer with Henrik Ruben Genz, Malene Blenkov, and Piv Bernth.
Feed the Beast and Tyrant were two of the best. Why they were cancelled is beyond me and my friends.
Very disappointed that it was cancelled! The story line was great. Touched emotions on many levels. Looked forward to watching it. So much junk on tv and yet it all continues to run! David Schwimmer was great! Hope it comes back!!
Can’t beleave it’s not corning back. I love the show. Hbo or sho should pic it up. A second chance will show it’s worth.
I can’t believe a show that had so many elements in it would be cancelled so soon. The story lines were great and the acting terrific. I guess if there’s limited blood and gore, a series isn’t going to make it.
I hope Lionsgate pursues other avenues to continue this series. Many new series sometimes take
awhile to get known.
“A flavorless concoction about the opening of a restaurant .” What? That’s nonsense! Did the reviewer watch more than the first episode?
I miss pretty upset that I’ll never be able to see these characters evolve. Big fan hopefully Hulu will pick this up!
I never saw this show…but i object strenuously and with a really big rock!
I the show and I will miss it dearly! I don’t think there’s that many other well written and produced scripted programs available even including those on the premium channels and Netflix and Amazon prime. I dearly hope that one of these other sites picks up “feed the beast”and nourishes it!
I love the show and I will miss it dearly! I don’t think there’s that many other well written and produced scripted programs available even including those on the premium channels and Netflix and Amazon prime. I dearly hope that one of these other sites picks up “feed the beast”and nourishes it!
I loveed that show! I watched it every Tuesday. Very disappointed and mad.
I am so disappointed! My husband and I really loved this show! What a bummer. I will say, the day of the week and time were not good. We generally recorded it and watched it the next day, but we still never missed an episode.
Anyone remember Home front? Was another fine drama not given a chance. We were so looking forward to the return of Feed the Beast. Didn’t miss one episode. How many shops can claim that?
Agree with all the other comments. Really looking forward to Feed the Beast returning. The ending didn’t bring closure. Enough of a story line to continue. Don’t feed critics gave it a chance