‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Renewed for Season 3 on AMC

AMC has renewed “Fear the Walking Dead” for Season 3, the cabler announced Friday.
The third season, consisting of 16 episodes, will air in 2017. AMC has also renewed “Fear’s” live aftershow, “Talking Dead: Fear,” hosted by Chris Hardwick, which will air following new episodes of “Fear.”
The “Walking Dead” companion series premiered its sophomore season on April 10, delivering 8.8 million viewers in Nielsen’s live plus-3 measurement, making it the second-highest rated series on cable in the adult 18-49 demo, behind only “The Walking Dead,” and the #7 show on television, counting both cable and broadcast.
“Fear the Walking Dead” is executive produced by Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert and showrunner David Erickson and hails from AMC Studios.
“What Dave Erickson and Robert Kirkman have invented in ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ is to be applauded. Watching Los Angeles crumble through the eyes of our characters and seeing each make decisions and try to figure out the rules of their new world – it’s fresh, eerie and compelling and we’re all in for the ride,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “As Victor Strand observed, ‘The only way to survive a mad world is to embrace the madness.’ We thank the millions of fans for embracing this mad world and look forward to sailing far into the future.”
“Fear the Walking Dead” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.
I have season 3 episodes 7 and up, cannot find season 3 episodes 1 through 6, how. Can I watch them if not on amc. And why aren’t they on
Stop watching. Sick of all the subtitles in the show.
I love fear the walking dead it’s an intense roller coaster ride
I was disappointed in Season 1 because I thought it was to slow. I was scared it wouldn’t get much better when I realized season 2 would have a bunch of boat scenes cause I already went through a slow 1st season learning who the characters are and how the poo was hitting the fan. I give it credit because season 2 is killer! I really like the cast and really like seeing any my one and everyone have the chance to kill walkers or die by walkers. I’m excited for mid season hiatus to return and then I am really excited for Season 7 of T.W.D. to find out who Neagan picks and I really don’t want it to be Daryl!
Me and my wife Love “Fear The Walking Dead” just as much as “The Walking Dead” Keep em coming :)
I really like the show. It’s a slow burn, sure, but so is The Walking Dead. I like the different perspective and start of it, and I like the characters. I’m looking forward to watching more, and so are my friends. We think it’s a fun drama and are glad it got renewed.
FEAR FALLING ASLEEP BEFORE 10PM BECAUSE THE SHOW IS SO BORING!
(sorry for the all caps, i will make up for it with all lower case)
Fear the walking dead is a failure and I find it hard to believe there will be a third season
I think 2 comments says it all for the fan passion on this one… zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
This is the least buzzy, most mediocre show with high viewership in existence. The Walking Dead Brand is clearly incredibly strong.
A more honest campaign would be FEAR THE MEDIOCRE SCRIPTS or FEAR AMC’S CHEAP PRODUCTION VALUE or FEAR THE CASTING.
fantastic for Alycia. girl got a future in acting =D