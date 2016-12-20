“Fargo” has rounded out the cast for Season 3 with the additions of David Thewlis, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jim Gaffigan, Scoot McNairy, Karan Soni, Fred Melamed, and Thomas Mann, Variety has learned.

The actors join previously announced stars Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

In the third season, McGregor will play brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy. Emmit, described as the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Their sibling rivalry leads to a twisted path that begins with petty theft, but soon leads to murder, mobsters, and cut-throat competitive bridge. Coon will portray Gloria Burgle, the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, Gloria is trying to understand the new world around her. Winstead will play Ray’s girlfriend, Nikki Swango, a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge.

Thewlis will play V.M. Vargas, a mysterious loner and true capitalist who delivers Emmit the bad news that the Parking Lot King of Minnesota has just become partners with his employers, whose business interests lay outside the law. Stuhlbarg joins the cast as Sy Feltz, Emmit’s right-hand man and consigliere. Gaffigan will play Donny Mashman, Gloria’s deputy at the local police department.

McNairy has been cast as Maurice LeFay, a stoner with a criminal past; Shea Whigham as Meeker County chief of police, Moe Dammick; Soni as scientist Dr. Homer Gilruth; Melamed as Howard Zimmerman, a mover and a shaker with a knack for spinning a yarn and making a profit; and Mann as Thaddeus Mobley, an award-winning science fiction author.

“Fargo” hails from creator Noah Hawley, who exec produces with Joel and Ethan Coen, Warren Littlefield, and John Cameron. MGM Television and FX Productions are behind the series.

“Fargo” Season 3 will shoot in Calgary with production beginning in January. No premiere date has been set, but the new season will air in 2017.