Freeform is expanding the relationship with one of the network’s most proven hit-makers, Marlene King, giving the “Pretty Little Liars” creator a series order for her next show, “Famous in Love,” Variety has learned.

“Famous in Love” stars former Disney starlet Bella Thorne, bringing a big name to the network.

Based on Rebecca Serle’s romantic novel of the same name, “Famous in Love” follows ordinary college student Paige (Thorne), who gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. Thrown into fame, Paige must now navigate her new star-studded life and undeniable chemistry with her two co-leads, while uncovering the truth about what happened to a famous missing popstar.

Ordered to pilot in October, production on the pilot wrapped in December. The series order has been seen as a sure thing, given the talent in front of and behind the camera.

“95% of our crew was the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ crew so it felt like a big family,” King told Variety around the time the pilot was shot late last year. “We just had a lot of fun, and I think you’ll see on the screen that it was so much fun. Bella is so lovely and such a hard worker and she’s very talented.”

Serle and King co-wrote the project. The author will serve as a co-exec producer on the series, which is produced by Warner Horizon Television, the Warner Bros.-based studio that also produces “Pretty Little Liars.” Miguel Arteta (“Getting On”) directed the pilot and will also exec produce with King and Dan Farah (MTV’s “The Shannara Chronicles”). Long Lake Media, Farah Films and Carmina Productions are also behind the series.

“Famous in Love” is King’s second book-to-television adaptation with the cable net, following “Pretty Little Liars,” which is based on Sara Shepard’s books. “PLL” recently wrapped its sixth season and will head into its seventh — and possibly final — season this summer.

Thorne is repped by WME and Thor Bradwell at Thirty Three Management. King is also repped by WME.