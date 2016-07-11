We TV has ordered the unscripted series “Dr. Miami,” revolving around the work of the social media-wired plastic surgeon Michael Salzhauer.

Salzhauer’s practice of sharing the intimate details of his procedures on Snapchat and other social media platforms is the hook that spurred AMC Networks’ We TV cabler to give the show a six-episode order. “Dr. Miami” is another example of unscripted TV series looking to capitalize on personalities who may not be conventional celebrities but have strong social media followings.

“We love this show because Dr. Salzhauer is a completely unique and authentic individual who is at the top of his profession and using social media in an innovative and powerful way,” said Marc Juris, president of We TV. “Plastic surgery shows have become a staple of unscripted TV, but a surgeon using Snapchat and other social platforms to literally bring fans into the operating room represents a bold and fresh twist that connects old and new media and will give us additional opportunities to attract and engage We TV viewers.”

Salzhauer has been a regular on the news and talk show circuit. In addition to running the Miami-based Bal Harbour Plastic Surgery Associates, he penned the children’s book “My Beautiful Mommy,” which explains the process of cosmetic surgery to kids. He also created the iSurgeon app for iPhones that allows users to see what they might look like after going under the knife.

“I have always been a fan of (We TV) shows and I’m so excited to open up my door and my patients to their viewers,” Salzhauer said.

“Dr. Miami” hails from 2C Media, Inc. Chris Sloan, Carla Kaufman Sloan, Tim Hamilton and Ross Breitenbach are exec producers, with Salzhauer serving as co-executive producer. David Stefanou and Kate Farrell are exec producing for We TV.