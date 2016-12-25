BBC America has a gift for “Doctor Who” fans. A trailer for the upcoming season was released Christmas Day in advance of the Doctor’s traditional Christmas special, which airs tonight at 9 p.m.

The trailer for the new season set to premiere in April introduces Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts, the Doctor’s new traveling companion. The trailer depicts her as fairly befuddled by all of the time and space travel in the Doctor’s world, not to mention her first encounter with the Daleks.

The Christmas special, “The Return of Doctor Mysterio,” finds the Doctor teaming with a mysterious superhero dubbed the Ghost to “save New York City from floating alien heads,” per BBC America. Justin Chatwin (“Orphan Black,” “Shameless”) plays the superhero.

The new season of “Doctor Who” will be the 10th since the British sci-fi institution was revived in 2005 and its 36th overall. It also marks actor Peter Capaldi’s third time out as the Doctor. The Scottish actor landed the iconic role in 2013, the same year the franchise marked its 50th anniversary. He is the 12th actor to play the role.

Steven Moffat is head writer and exec producer of “Doctor Who.”