Showtime has renewed “Dice,” giving a second season to the Andrew Dice Clay series, Variety has learned.

Season 2 will consist of seven half-hour episodes. The new season, which will shoot in both Los Angeles and Las Vegas next year, will air in 2017.

The semi-autobiographical series chronicles Andrew Dice Clay, starring as himself, as he tries to live his life while trapped in the skin of “The Diceman.” The sophomore season will dig deeper into the many facets of Clay, beyond the character who once sold out Madison Square Garden, as the unemployed comic struggles in the Las Vegas suburbs to be a loving father, a devoted boyfriend and a professional gambler who is stuck dealing with the effects of his outrageous brand of fame.

Hailing from Fox 21 Television Studios, “Dice” was created by Scot Armstrong (“Old School,” “The Hangover Part II”). Clay serves as an executive producer, along with Armstrong, Sean Furst, Bryan Furst, Bruce Rubenstein, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka.

Kevin Corrigan also stars with Clay. Last season, guest stars included Natasha Leggero, Lorraine Bracco, Adrien Brody, Michael Rapaport, Wayne Newton, Criss Angel and Rita Rudner.

The first season of “Dice” debuted in April of this year, running for six episodes. Marking a first for Showtime, all six episodes were released at once for subscribers of Showtime’s streaming service Showtime Anytime, plus Showtime On Demand.