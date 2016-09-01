‘Devious Maids’ Cancelled by Lifetime

Lifetime’s “Devious Maids” won’t return for Season 5, with the network opting to cancel the series following the conclusion of Season 4, Variety has confirmed.
The show followed a close-knit group of friends, Marisol (Ana Ortiz), Rosie (Dania Ramírez), Carmen (Roselyn Sánchez) and Zoila (Judy Reyes), bonded together by their jobs, life struggles and the melodramatic universe that engulfs their employers.
The series was produced by ABC Studios and created by “Desperate Housewives” creator Marc Cherry. The show was executive produced by Cherry, “Desperate Housewives” star Eva Longoria, Sabrina Wind, Brian Tanen, Curtis Kheel, Larry Shuman, David Lonner, John Mass and Televisa USA’s Paul Presburger and Michael Garcia.
“Devious Maids” was one of only two scripted dramas on Lifetime. The other, “UnREAL,” has been a modest ratings performer but has proven to be a critical hit, breaking into the 2016 Emmy race with nominations for star Constance Zimmer and writers Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, in addition to scooping Peabody and AFI Awards and recognition from the Critics Choice Awards. “Devious Maids,” on the other hand, has seen its ratings dip year to year, but maintained steady numbers in its final season; it has never received major awards recognition.
The news was first reported by Variety sister site Deadline.
