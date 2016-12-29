Debra Messing and the cast of “Will & Grace” paid tribute to legendary entertainers Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who both died this week. Reynolds played Messing’s TV mother, Bobbi Adler, in ten episodes of the NBC show between 1999 and 2006.

“So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It’s such a devastating 1, 2 punch,” Messing tweeted. “She was my ‘mom’ for years & I loved her dearly. A legend.”

Later on Wednesday night she wrote a longer tribute on Instagram and posted a picture of the two on the set of “Will & Grace.”

“My heart is literally broken,” she wrote. “For 8 years she was my mom. She was pure energy & light when she came on stage. She was loving, and bawdy, and playful — a consummate pro — old school and yet had the work ethic and investment in her craft of a new fiery up and comer.”

Messing also paid tribute to the actress’ endurance and work ethic.

“She was always running off to Vegas or somewhere else ‘on the road’ to be a hoofer, to sing and dance and make people laugh. She performed 340 days out of the year. An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working. A devoted mother and grandmother, and aunt and great aunt, and friend.”

Finally she added a personal note about recently losing her own mother.

“I lost my mom a few years ago. She loved that Debbie was my TV mom. I hope they find each other and hug and kiss and my mom says, ‘I got you, Debbie. Carrie’s waiting for you.'”

Messing’s co-star Eric McCormack also wrote a tribute on Twitter, as did Sean Hayes.

“The combination of the loss of Carrie Fisher & then her mom Debbie Reynolds is too much. I’m really at a loss here…” McCormack wrote.

Hayes echoed, “It is beyond astonishing that both Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both.”

Reynolds, 84, died suddenly on Wednesday only one day after her daughter, 60, died of heart failure.

