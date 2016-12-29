Following this week’s shocking news of the sudden double deaths of mother-daughter duo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, the world will continue to honor the “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Star Wars” icons with various television specials and tribute programming, dedicated to celebrating the actresses’ extraordinary lives.

Among the special programming is a “20/20” special, plus a marathon on Logo dedicated to Reynolds.

“20/20,” ABC, Friday, Dec. 30, 10 p.m.

ABC’s “20/20” will have a special dedicated to the late duo, titled “Debbie and Carrie: Heartbreak in Hollywood.” The hour will give a wide-ranging look at not only their careers and legacies, but also their loving, yet complex relationship, including the highs and lows of Reynolds’ memorable career, a spotlight on the next generation and Fisher’s life in Hollywood. Anchored by Elizabeth Vargas, the special will also feature heartfelt tributes from family and friends.

“Will & Grace” Marathon, Logo, Friday, Dec. 30, 5 p.m. to midnight

Logo will air a seven-hour “Will & Grace” marathon with 12 episodes and two encores, featuring Debbie Reynolds’ episodes. She played Debra Messing’s on-screen mother in the NBC sitcom. (Another Reynolds-centric “Will & Grace” block will air again on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race, Logo, Saturday, Dec. 31, midnight

Immediately following the “Will & Grace” marathon is an episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on which Reynolds served as a guest judge. The episode, which originally aired in 2010, was titled “Golden Girls” and featured Reynolds, guest judging along with Cloris Leachman.

“Roseanne,” Logo, Saturday, Dec. 31, 1 a.m.

Right after “Drag Race,” Logo will air one episode of “Roseanne,” which featured Reynolds as a guest star and was written by her daughter, Fisher. The episode, titled “Arsenic and Old Mom,” was originally broadcast in 1997, and marked Fisher’s single credit as a comedic sitcom writer.

“Golden Girls,” Logo, Saturday, Dec. 31, 1:30 a.m.

Following “Roseanne,” Logo will air two episodes of “Golden Girls.” The 2 a.m. episode features Reynolds, who guest starred as the character Truby in one episode of the beloved sitcom in 1991, titled “There Goes the Bride: Part II.”

“Wishful Drinking,” HBO, Sunday, Jan. 1, 9 p.m.

HBO will air an encore presentation of Fisher’s 2010 feature-length documentary about her autobiographical play. The doc — which received two Primetime Emmy nominations for its original run — tells the intoxicating tale of the “Star Wars” alum’s life, combining her raucous one-woman stage performance with interviews with family and friends, plus archival footage.