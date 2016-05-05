Netflix has given a series order to “Dear White People,” an adaptation of writer and director Justin Simien’s 2014 feature film of the same name. Simien will write all 10 half-hour episodes and direct the premiere. The series will begin production later this year and debut worldwide on Netflix in 2017.
“Dear White People” tells the story of a diverse group of students of color experiencing campus life at a fictional Ivy League university dominated by white students. Devon Shepard will serve as executive producer alongside Stephanie Allain Bray and Julia Lebedev, who exec produced the film.
The series will be produced by Lionsgate Television, which also produces “Orange Is the New Black” for Netflix. Lionsgate’s Roadside Attractions released the original movie.
“Justin is a gifted storyteller whose bold, unique vision is perfectly suited to Netflix,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix. “His original film ‘Dear White People’ announced the arrival of a fresh, creative voice that had everyone talking, and we’re excited to have Justin create this new series for our members worldwide.”
“We’re proud to expand our partnership with our friends at Netflix on a comedy that tackles racial themes with a combination of intelligence, honesty, irreverence and wit,” said Chris Selak, executive vice president, television, Lionsgate Television. “Our original film with Roadside Attractions catapulted ‘Dear White People’ into the national conversation about race, and Justin and the rest of the creative team have an opportunity to expand this world and bring its timely and universal themes to a global television audience.”
The film version of “Dear White People” began life in 2012 as a concept trailer, which Simien paid for with his tax refund. The crowd-funded movie went on to win the U .S. dramatic special jury award for breakthrough talent at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.
“During the film’s release, I had the pleasure to speak with hundreds of students and faculty across a variety of college campuses dealing with these very issues in real time,” Simien said. “I’m so grateful to have this platform — not only to give a voice to those too often unheard in our culture, but to also tell great stories from new points of views. From day one, Lionsgate has been remarkably supportive of the vision for the show, and working with Netflix is every bit as harmonious as I’d imagined it would be. Bringing this show to such a vibrant platform is an honor I don’t take lightly.”
I’d rather a documentary that shows how dangerous this type of pseudo ideology is and how it has financially ruined Mizzou. But hey, I guess they need a college-age version of Degrassi: The Next Class.
How do i boycott netflix
A board full of comments from people who haven’t seen the movie. Excellent.
I saw it. Was garbage.. Nothing but a bunch of rich whiny spoiled black kids complaining about “microaggressions”. People like you who validate bullshit like this while buying into the narrative that this is about race and not simply division politics to distract people from the wealth gap (there are more poor white children in the USA than poor blacks but I don’t see loser fucking worthless apes like you fighting for those kids), you’d rather spew propaganda and hatred against whites because your overlords tell you to. Good little shillbot!
I’d love to see someone make the series “Dear Black People” about a white kid growing up in the ghetto.
Let’s see, the movie is about a group of non-white kids who band together as a sort of radical activist group when an all-white fraternity has a racist party. They try to delve into how they see themselves through racial lenses and also spout of far-left mantras like the sociology definition of racism. You know, the one that says that black people can’t be racist so that way they can be racist all they want and not be called out on it. Anyways, the white characters are all racist bigots aside from the black girl’s boyfriend who is a whimp. The movie and director are so pretentious that I wouldn’t be surprised if the director gets off while watching it.
Ah the double standards. Let me know when “Black Chicks” are something like that is going to be made.
In such a terse racial climate as we’re in right now, is this such a good idea? In what direction are they going to take the project as a series, or is it going to come off as another sanctimonious diatribe on the issue in the same vein as Orange?
Well, at least we know what’s true now. Diversity=no White people. You despise Whites yet live in a White country. No matter how much you try to whitewash it, America IS a White country. You despise Whites yet use White inventions in everyday life. You despise Whites yet don’t want official segregation. People self-segregate based on race. Fact. People would rather be around people of their own race. Fact. People would rather marry people of their own race. Fact. Is there something wrong with that? Of course not. It’s the most natural thing in the world. The Zionists who run America will tell you otherwise but take a look at Israel. Arabs and Jews can’t ride on the same bus together. Jews don’t want to have their babies in the same hospital as Arabs. Since the Jews invaded Israel and took virtually everything from the Palestinians, there have been nothing but Wars. Palestinian territory has shrunk to a miniscule amount IN THEIR OWN COUNTRY.
I hope future generations will stop going to college.What’s the point now? All you will be told is that you’re bad because you’re White. Wait a minute. Isn’t that what blacks are always saying? Well, it looks like the shoe is on the other foot now. Whites want to go to college to STUDY and hopefully get into a good career. They don’t want to be bombarded with communist propaganda all day long. But it’s pointless now. All that studying and bullying because your White isn’t worth it since the job or career you’re after will just go to some affirmative action hire or some visa holder.
To the people who are afraid to comment on fear of being racist, don’t let that stop you. The word “racist” (created by Jewish communist of the USSR Leon Trotsky) no longer has any meaning. If I wear a black sweater, someone could call me racist because the color offends black people. It won’t matter. You need to stand up for yourself and your people and if someone calls you racist, fascist, nazi or whatever buzzwords the reds spew out these days instead of discussing REAL problems, then don’t let it deter you. It looks like we’re all equal…unless you’re White of course.
Be proud of your race. Don’t let any tell you otherwise. EVERYONE deserve to have pride in their heritage, no matter what the Zionists tell you.
Diversity is chasing down the last White person. Anti-Racist is a codeword for Ant-White. Diversity= WHITE GENOCIDE.
Wow! How nice Minorities can get a Superiority Complex about how Whites are evil & mistreated people of different races & ethnicities! Dear Netflix thanks for Profiting $ from Hate!
No different than Hitler’s war on the Jews or the KKK hate against Blacks & Jews!
Now the same illogical hatred has consumed the groups that have preached so long against it.
Beyonce dresses up like the Black Panthers who hand out coloring books that say “Kill a Pig” meaning white Cops! You tell me who’s full of hate?Radical Muslims kill people in San Bernardino commit Gun Fraud, and Immigration Fraud. But Guns are the problem to the Hard Left, not Criminals doing Illegal things! Dear Chip on Your Shoulder Minorities,
Get a life ! Muslims have slaves from the Philippines right now in Saudi Arabia & the UAE. White people have been Slaves of Muslims, that’s how the Marines were created, to stop Muslims from making slaves of US Citizens! Last but not least White people have been Shanghaied and forced into slavery in the Seventeen and Eighteen Hundreds.
I hope they bring back some of the original cast. I’m not a huge fan of Netflix’s meandering style storytelling, but at 30 minutes an episode, I’m definitely down to see more. I liked the movie
Wasn’t a bad film, but fairly sanctimonious. As for freshness, I think Spike Lee was the pioneer in this space, albeit with a less humorous touch.
If 20% of the present US population would like a race war then why not just come right out and do it instead of all this cowardly passive aggressiveness? They’ve been whining and crying for over 200 years, they get all the freebies while a small token of them actually contribute and now they just want to keep pushing those buttons. Government sponsored and controlled affirmative action creating this false sense of self-entitlement is a dangerous thing.
Try doing something besides whining and crying and standing there with your hand out… sheesh.
There are plenty who would love the opportunity to engage you in your “race war”. Instead of whining in the comment section, put words to action and go engage them. If you should live through that stupidity and become wiser, then you wont have to sit at the kiddy table.
Come get some boy.
Racist much? What a ridiculous bunch of incorrect assumptions and assertions.
No this isn’t prejudicial in any way [sarc]. Past time to boycott the industry and the propaganda garbage they put out.
Let me venture a guess here – you never saw the movie? If you did you would know it’s a thoughtful examination of race and PC culture on college campuses, and the furthest thing from propaganda.
“Thoughtful examination of race and PC culture” says everything we need to know. IE, it was drafted up by rich elite authoritarian globalists in order to circumvent the facts and situations we have on our university campuses today, in order to brain wash a bunch of deluded children into believing anti-white propganda. You scum are nothing more than poc supremacists and you will be dealth with swiftly.
Plain and simple… Shut up.
go ahead and boycott let us know how that works out for you– obviously you haven’t seen the movie and you’re reacting solely based on the title
No one gives a damn to see your racist “divershity” propaganda. You people keep this shit up and one day you will be paying REAL ATONEMENT for your globalist marxist social manipulation.
Well, the title is bias. Maybe that’s why the one person made the propaganda statement. I haven’t seen the movie so I don’t know, but if it’s talking about what happens on college campuses then I can probably guess. And that’s just based on the title. The title doesn’t grab a white person to go, “gee I want to go see that because it sounds like someone wants to tell me what I’m doing wrong. it’s not like they haven’t heard it all before. The message stops getting heard the more the PC culture on college campuses keeps jamming it down the worlds throat.