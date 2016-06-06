Hulu has cancelled “Deadbeat.” The show will not return for a fourth season.

Star Tyler Labine announced the cancellation on Twitter over the weekend, followed by tweets from his co-stars.

“Deadbeat” is about Kevin Pacalioglu (Labine), a lazy slacker and medium for hire who attempts to solve ghosts’ unresolved issues, sometimes with the help of his friend and drug dealer, Roofie (Brandon T. Jackson). Cat Deeley, Lucy DeVito and Kal Penn also starred in the show.

Penn tweeted, “Deadbeat Season 3 was really fun.” He added, “Let’s go make a feature.”

While Penn is fueling speculation for a film, there are no plans for a feature at this time. However, since “Deadbeat” is a Hulu original, the first three seasons will continue to live on the streaming platform.

The supernatural comedy first launched in April of 2014. Most recently, the third season premiered this April.

Cody Heller and Brett Konner created “Deadbeat” from Lionsgate. Dan Lagana served as showrunner and exec produced with Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Sarah Esberg.