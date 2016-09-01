Syfy has renewed sophomore space dramas “Killjoys” and “Dark Matter” for Season 3, the network announced Thursday.
“Killjoys” will air its Season 2 finale on Friday, September 2 at 9 p.m., while “Dark Matter” will air a double episode Friday, Sept. 9 beginning at 10 p.m., with its Season 2 finale airing Sept. 16 at 10 p.m.
From Temple Street Productions, Universal Cable Productions and creator Michelle Lovretta, “Killjoys” follows a trio of interplanetary bounty hunters sworn to remain impartial as they chase deadly warrants throughout the Quad, a distant system on the brink of a bloody, multiplanetary class war. The series stars Hannah John-Kamen, Aaron Ashmore and Luke Macfarlane. “Killjoys” is produced by Temple Street Productions in association with Space and Syfy. Creator and showrunner Lovretta serves as executive producer, along with Temple Street Productions’ David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg. Universal Cable Productions distributes the series worldwide.
“Dark Matter” hails from Prodigy Pictures and Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie, and centers on a crew who awaken on a derelict spaceship with no memories of who they are or how they got there. Facing threats at every turn, they have to work together to survive a voyage fueled by vengeance, betrayal and hidden secrets. Created by Mallozzi and Mullie, developed and produced by Prodigy Pictures, “Dark Matter” is based on Mallozzi and Mullie’s graphic novel of the same name, published by Dark Horse Comics. The series stars Melissa O’Neil, Anthony Lemke, Alex Mallari Jr. and Jodelle Ferland with Roger Cross and Zoie Palmer. Executive Producers are Jay Firestone, Mallozzi and Mullie.
Love Dark Matter, the casting is great, the writing is exactly what you want in these type of shows. You get the feel that they are in outer space, and I love how they all started out as horrible people and what not. No2 is beautiful, am sure everyone agrees, and girls out there wouldn’t kick her out of the bed neither.
Killjoys, I just can’t seem to get into this show. It’s the type of show that I should like, the acting is fine, but I just can’t seem to get enough interested. I think, if they were not out in space, it would just be a bounty hunter show. Maybe they should add stranger looking planets, hazardous for your safety type planets, along with interesting and creepy looking aliens.
I completely missed that Dark Matters had started Season 2 until I saw that it had finished and was now on Netflix. So I binge watched it over this week. (I haven’t really watched a cable tv show in months and rarely live anymore.) I’m glad I will get to enjoy a Season 3! (And look forward to catching it on Netflix.)
One reason they got renewed because now they partner with other syfy networks to reduce costs (in this case The Space channel ) in Canada. Then they get additional revenue by selling rights of older seasons to Netflix, The tv game is a much different landscape and forever evolving. Traditional revenue streams based on live broadcast tv are becoming outpaced by web/mobile ads and online subscription services
Two great show renewed , for a once the network has got it right .
Many shows are cancelled which do not deserved to be cancelled .
The shows are growing in strength to strength , like most things it needs some space to develop into something powerful and enjoyable .
Season 3 then 4 and onwards .
Good entertainment and easy to watch .
Soo glad to see they were both renewed, took a while but Killjoys has grown on me.
I, for one, am glad to see live ratings don’t matter (if what “Michael Goldman” is saying is true) because I never have the opportunity to watch Dark Matter or Killjoys live… I always thought it was because of people like me, that was the reason my shows were being cancelled (I was lucky enough to tell Nielson Dark Matter was my favourite this year though). I feel lucky now whenever a good show is renewed (or not a great show but an addicting one).
I rarely comment on these but this one was retweeted on the Dark Matter Twitter page.
*Matter AS MUCH
The LIVE RATINGS DON’T MATTER people win again. SYFY has now renewed 4 shows that will finish their seasons UNDER a 0.20 average LIVE RATING per episode. Three of them were in their Second Seasons and they all finished WORSE than their first seasons. When a company changes Upper management, it’s usually to make things BETTER. Things are WORSE THAN BEFORE. With Unemployment supposedly below 5%, it’s time to fire EVERYBODY at SYFY and start over. Otherwise, SYFY can try telling the truth. Put in the title with your Logo, that LIVE RATINGS DON’T MATTER HERE. TELL THE TRUTH.
I know! Finally, a channel realizes that the Nielsen ratings are way off when it comes to representing viewerships. Hopefully other broadcasting channels will also see that the ”rating number” doesn’t represent a show’s popularity anymore, and maybe we’ll stop seeing gems getting cancelled and sucky shows being renewed. Maybe instead, the gems now have a chance to get renewed, like it just did with SyFy’s Dark Matter and Killjoys! :)
SyFy is getting back to quality programming with Killjoys and Dark Matter. Aftermath will premiere later this month. SyFy is on the right track. And Live ratings are only part of the story. Overseas sales, DVD sales, streaming revenue, and other forms of revenue are all important. Also the type of viewers that a show recruits. High earning and spending viewers are worth tons more than low earning viewers.
Why do you care so much? Is it hurting you in some way for a low rated show with a lot of fan love that is cheap to produce to keep going?
As lovely as the sci-fi world is with Wil Wheaton in it, it would have been nice if you’d chose to use a picture of even one of the series regulars on Dark Matter.
I agree . I am a Star Trek fan but not a Wil Wheaton fan. Es[ecially since he is always cast as an unlikable character ie Eureka. Good point.
Any word on Hunters?
Hunters was cancelled. Surprised you didn’t know, especially after they moved it to the dreaded 12 am spot.
Yes, the time change concerned me
I don’t think the execs at Syfy have a clue as to who watches what and when. How some of those people keep their jobs is REALi science fiction.
and Melanie Liburd, she play Nyx in Dark Matter, she one of Raza Crew, she is one of them~~