Syfy has renewed sophomore space dramas “Killjoys” and “Dark Matter” for Season 3, the network announced Thursday.

“Killjoys” will air its Season 2 finale on Friday, September 2 at 9 p.m., while “Dark Matter” will air a double episode Friday, Sept. 9 beginning at 10 p.m., with its Season 2 finale airing Sept. 16 at 10 p.m.

From Temple Street Productions, Universal Cable Productions and creator Michelle Lovretta, “Killjoys” follows a trio of interplanetary bounty hunters sworn to remain impartial as they chase deadly warrants throughout the Quad, a distant system on the brink of a bloody, multiplanetary class war. The series stars Hannah John-Kamen, Aaron Ashmore and Luke Macfarlane. “Killjoys” is produced by Temple Street Productions in association with Space and Syfy. Creator and showrunner Lovretta serves as executive producer, along with Temple Street Productions’ David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg. Universal Cable Productions distributes the series worldwide.

“Dark Matter” hails from Prodigy Pictures and Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie, and centers on a crew who awaken on a derelict spaceship with no memories of who they are or how they got there. Facing threats at every turn, they have to work together to survive a voyage fueled by vengeance, betrayal and hidden secrets. Created by Mallozzi and Mullie, developed and produced by Prodigy Pictures, “Dark Matter” is based on Mallozzi and Mullie’s graphic novel of the same name, published by Dark Horse Comics. The series stars Melissa O’Neil, Anthony Lemke, Alex Mallari Jr. and Jodelle Ferland with Roger Cross and Zoie Palmer. Executive Producers are Jay Firestone, Mallozzi and Mullie.