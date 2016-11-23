SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve seen the “Dancing With the Stars” Season 23 finale, which aired Nov. 22 on ABC.

Another couple has danced their way to the Mirror Ball trophy.

“Dancing With The Stars” unveiled its Season 23 winner on Tuesday night, and it was Laurie Hernandez who won alongside her pro dancer partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

The other finalists were Calvin Johnson and Lindsay Arnold and James Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess.

The big reveal came after a two-night live finale that began Monday when country singer Jana Kramer was eliminated with her partner Gleb Savchenko, who was battling the flu, leading up to the finals. Monday night’s episode saw a ratings increase, bringing in 11.98 million viewers for part one of the always-anticipated finale.

Throughout the season, Hernandez was the front-runner. The pint-sized 16-year-old Olympic gymnast came in with obvious advantages on the dance floor, and worked hard to repeatedly wow the judges with her various dance styles. NFL superstar Johnson and IndyCar driver Hinchcliffe were both considered underdogs, but they impressed with both their improving skills and personalities in the ballroom.

The full Season 23 cast also featured Amber Rose, Maureen McCormick, Terra Jole, Marilu Henner, Vanilla Ice, Jake T. Austin, Babyface, Rick Perry, and Ryan Lochte.

The dance competition show is hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Julianne Hough.